5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

1. Feels Like The First Time

The Flames have climbed mountains (or at least flown over them), and find themselves next to a not-so-stormy sea ahead of a Saturday night showdown in spring-like Vancouver.

It’s the first trip to Lotusland this season for the Flames, and the first meeting between the two sides since a blockbuster trade during the All-Star break that saw Andrei Kuzmenko and Elias Lindholm swap postal codes.

That move was one of several made by the Flames in advance of the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, but since that time, there’s been a bit of synthesis in the Calgary dressing room, in particular among a new-look defence corps.

In all, four new faces have joined the Flames’ blueline since the calendar switched to 2024, but assistant coach Dan Lambert suggests the members of the group are starting to figure each other out.

And that includes a partnership between Daniil Miromanov and MacKenzie Weegar that offers plenty of potential.

“Miro and Weegs, I think there’s something there,” Lambert told Flames TV’s Brendan Parker after practice Friday. “When you look at them, Miro plays a similar style to (Aaron) Ekblad maybe, and Weegs played with Ekblad for a long time, so that was our thought there.

“And then Kylington and Ras, I think they’ve played pretty well together, again, not a huge sample size, once we got (Kylington) back, it really helped solidify our defence as well.”

Tonight, that new-look defence corps will be relied upon to contain a Vancouver offence that’s helped pace the Canucks to the top seed in the Western Conference.

But in recent memory, the Flames have risen to the challenge, posing four wins from their last five games against teams currently in Western Conference playoff positions, a run that includes victories against the Jets, Golden Knights and Oilers.

They’ll look to make it five out of six tonight.