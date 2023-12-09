Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23

The Flames wrap up a six-game homestand, welcoming the New Jersey Devils to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 2:00 p.m. MT puck drop.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf