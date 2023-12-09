Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23

The Flames wrap up a six-game homestand, welcoming the New Jersey Devils to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 2:00 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf