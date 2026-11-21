The Flames wrap up a two-game homestand this afternoon, taking on the Blackhawks for the first meeting of the season.

Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. ABT with Sportsnet carrying the television broadcast and QR Calgary the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used in warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf