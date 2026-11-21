The Flames wrap up a two-game homestand this afternoon, taking on the Blackhawks for the first meeting of the season.
Puck drop is set for 2:30 p.m. ABT with Sportsnet carrying the television broadcast and QR Calgary the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used in warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf