1. Make It Count

For the Flames, there's no understating the importance of using the Scotiabank Saddledome to their advantage.

And with a five-game trip on the horizon, there's no better time to go out with a bang than Saturday afternoon, when the Chicago Blackhawks provide the opposition for the Flames NextGen Game at the 'Dome. GET TICKETS

A day on from a 4-1 setback to the Wild, forward Ryan Strome acknowledged there were elements of his team's game that he'd like to see carried over to the finale of this mini two-game homestand.

"I think minus a few minutes at the start of the game, I think we were happy with the effort," said Strome, following a well-attended optional skate Friday morning. "I mean that's a pretty good hockey team over there and I know they were kind of fired up to play us. So for us to play that team, I thought pretty straight up was impressive.

"I think for us, one of the next steps for us is just consistency and realizing that an effort like that is good enough on a lot of nights, and try to bring that again (Saturday). It's a tough league ... we feel like we're going every other day here and it's about trying to just find that consistent effort. And I think if we do that, the results will even themselves out in. It'd be nice to kind of get on a little run here, and I think we can start it off tomorrow."

Saturday's game will mark Calgary's fifth over an eight-day span, with 11 road contests still on the docket before the holiday break.

But for Head Coach Ryan Huska, the busy schedule offers - in some sense - a regular routine, and for the younger players on his roster, the opportunity to develop consistency at the highest level.

"It's an everyday league. I don't even know who started that term a long time ago, but you have to find a way to make consistency cool, really," Huska said Friday. "And for a younger guy, that can be a challenge at times. But I look at our guys now, they've all played pro for the last little while, so they all have a pretty good handle on the schedule.

"Someone that hasn't is someone like (Jonathan) Castagna. But I think the way he takes care of himself and the style that he plays, I don't really worry about it all that much with him. I think he's really diligent on making sure that he's competitive every night, so I don't really see it being a big issue for our team."

Saturday's early start time means the team will not hold a morning skate. Huska said Friday he was not anticipating any changes to the group that took the ice Thursday against Minnesota. That would also suggest Dustin Wolf will be in line to make his third straight start in goal Saturday, but any final lineup decisions were still being discussed amongst the coaching staff as of Friday afternoon.