The Flames are in Pittsburgh for a Wednesday matchup against the Penguins.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. ABT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast and QR Calgary the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

Maxim Tsyplakov - Ben Jones - Brennan Othmann

DEFENCE

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf