The Flames are in Pittsburgh for a Wednesday matchup against the Penguins.
Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. ABT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast and QR Calgary the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
Maxim Tsyplakov - Ben Jones - Brennan Othmann
DEFENCE
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf