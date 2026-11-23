1. Wagons East!

The sun was setting on the Nation's Capital as the Flames landed in Ottawa late Sunday afternoon, with tonight's contest against the Senators marking the first in a five-game, Eastern Conference road trip.

Looking at the bigger picture, Calgary will face 10 of the 16 Eastern squads in their home arenas between now and the holiday break, a run that represents an opportunity to build on a road form that saw the Flames collect four of a possible six points on their most recent three-game swing.

But in the short term, Monday's matchup against Ottawa offers a chance to clean up the areas that cost Calgary in Saturday's 4-3 overtime setback against Chicago at the Scotiabank Saddledome, particularly those stemming from a second period that saw the visitors score three times inside a four-minute span.

"The one area … us getting a little loose in the neutral zone in the second period, that’s not how we have to play," Head Coach Ryan Huska said post-game Saturday. "The other one, we’ve got to be hungrier around the front of the nets, both of them. A couple goals were scored against us, around the front of our net, and then we have to be hungrier in front of opposing nets as well."

The chances were there: defenceman Sam Rinzel's goalline stand off a wraparound chance in the dying embers of regulation time was perhaps the most dramatic of the Flames late-game opportunities Saturday. But it was Rinzel, late in overtime, who pounced on a loose puck just outside the crease to end the game with his second goal of the season, that resigned Calgary to just a single point.

Once again, though, rookie centreman Jonathan Castagna was a bright spot. He scored a second-period marker that helped spur on a Flames comeback - his third tally in as many games - and this evening, he stands to play his first-ever NHL contest in his home province of Ontario.

And depending on the availability of Martin Pospisil, who left Saturday's contest after a check from Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser (a hit that garnered the Chicago blueliner a three-game suspension Sunday), Castagna stands to see his role increase.

But regardless of where he plays, be it on a fourth line that's been a tone-setter, or up the lineup as his one-time winger Adam Klapka has done of late, Huska is looking for those role players to be difference-makers.

All in the interest of getting this road trip started off right.

"I think they do, almost every time they play," Huska responded Saturday, when asked about how his bottom-six forwards can continue to be impactful. "They have a really good identity of how they have to approach every game, and that’s important for us.

"So we know we can rely on them when things go away from our game a little bit, because they’ll go out and do that again."