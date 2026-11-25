1. On-Time Arrivals

Timeliness is a key in any successful voyage, and Tuesday's flight from Ottawa to Pittsburgh was no exception. Air Flames was scheduled to take off at 2 p.m. Eastern Time and at precisely 2:01 p.m., the Air Canada jet lifted off the runway at Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International Airport.

That's the type of efficiency the Flames will look to replicate Wednesday evening, as this five-game, Eastern Conference swing stops in the Steel City. The team lamented a slow start in Monday's 2-1 setback to the Senators, one that saw the home side score both of their goals in the opening frame, with this Pittsburgh visit presenting a chance for Calgary to attack on the front foot, right from the drop of the puck.

"That's the challenge that we have as a team, as we want to make sure that we're committed to playing a full 60-minute game instead of a 40- or a 50-minute game," Head Coach Ryan Huska said after the team practiced Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre. "We've got to play the full meal deal."

"You have to be skating. When there's a loose puck on the ice, you have to really competitive to want to win that race to it. And if you're not at the root of the race, you've got to make sure you're competitive in the battle to give the team a chance to get it back."

"Obviously you want to score the first goal, but more urgency, right off the hop," added captain Mikael Backlund, when asked Tuesday about what he'd like to see at the start of games. "We liked the way we played in the second and third period (in Ottawa), especially in the third.

"Come up with that energy and urgency in the first and take charge."

Morgan Frost, who left Monday's game following a hit from Ottawa blueliner Tyler Kleven, did not skate Tuesday. Jake Middleton also did not take part in Tuesday's on-ice session, but in his media availability, Huska described both absences as maintenance days.