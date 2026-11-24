Robyn Regehr has a tough time picking out one memory of his time inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The rugged defenceman spent 11 seasons patrolling NHL bluelines for the Flames, serving as one of the team’s alternate captains during that memorable run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

He’s seen just about everything beneath the Saddle, and as the organization and city continues to bid the old barn a fond adieu, all of those memories rush back into his mind.

“You think back on teammates and different situations, funny situations like the streaker in the Boston game that knocked himself out, laughing away at that, or Harvey getting his tongue ripped out by (Oilers coach) Craig MacTavish. There’s just so many,” Regehr shared during a quick trip down memory lane last week. “There's good things, there's disappointment, all of that, but there's a lot of memories wrapped up in this very iconic-looking building.

“And those are some of the things that I'm going to miss.”

Personal accomplishments, too. Like that first time he tickled NHL twine, way back in November of 1999 in his fifth big-league contest.

“Jeff Shantz won the draw back to me - we were playing San Jose, and actually it was Mike Vernon in net for San Jose - and I ended up wristing one through his legs, five-hole.

“I was pretty pumped. My Mom and Dad were here and got a chance to see that, too.”

But as with any member of that ’04 squad, Regehr’s recollections of his time in the ‘Dome include that spring. He suited up for all 82 games during the regular season, then laced up his skates for each of Calgary’s 26 postseason contests.

But it was the C of Red, and that sense of anticipation, that sticks out.