KANATA — Every trip back to Ottawa brings back memories for Jake Middleton.

The Flames defenceman took his regular twirls alongside Zach Whitecloud Monday morning, ahead of Calgary’s road-trip opener against the Senators (6:30 p.m. ABT, Sportsnet+).

Middleton never played for Ottawa’s NHL squad, but a decade ago, he was the captain of this city’s OHL team, the 67’s, a capper on his four seasons patrolling the blue-line in the Senators’ original home at the Ottawa Civic Centre.

“I got traded from Owen Sound to here,” Middleton recalled during a locker-room visit Monday morning. “I got a tremendous billet family, made a lot of friends I'm still close with, so it was a pretty cool place to grow up.”

That billet family, Stephen and Shawleen Robinson, hosted Middleton for all four of his OHL seasons here. And they’ll be in attendance this evening; their first opportunity to see their old billet son in Calgary silks.

They watched him grow from a teenager into a young adult, from a junior hockey rookie to an NHL prospect. For Middleton, his formative years here helped set his course for an NHL career that’s now north of 400 games played with the Sharks, Wild and Flames.