The Chances:

Linus Ullmark is the NHL’s leading netminder through the first quarter of the season and late in the second period, he showed why, with a pair of stops on pucks that appeared destined for the back of the net.

The first was the most dramatic. On a Calgary powerplay, the Flames moved the puck around the offensive zone brilliantly, and after a series of passes, Matt Coronato found himself with an open net to shoot at from the slot. But Ullmark - in total desperation - reached back with his goal stick and got paddle to puck to keep Calgary off the board.

Minutes later, he stymied Adam Klapka on a high-danger look, snagging the puck out of midair after the Flames winger snapped a hard shot goalward.

Ullmark made more high-danger stops in the third as Calgary continued to press, robbing Maxim Tsyplakov and Aydar Suniev to cap off his night before Coronato finally solved him with a powerplay marker with 4:20 left on the clock.