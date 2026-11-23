The Flames open a five-game road trip with an all-Canadian tilt in Ottawa.
Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ABT with Sportsnet+ carrying the television broadcast and QR Calgary the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka
Sam Morton - Mikael Backlund - Yegor Sharangovich
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley