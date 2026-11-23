The Flames open a five-game road trip with an all-Canadian tilt in Ottawa.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ABT with Sportsnet+ carrying the television broadcast and QR Calgary the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used in warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Ryan Strome - Adam Klapka

Sam Morton - Mikael Backlund - Yegor Sharangovich

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley