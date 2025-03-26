Practice Notebook - 26.03.25

If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)

One sleep on from that overtime thriller, all the buzz outside the Flames dressing room was still about Nazem Kadri's game-winning, breakaway tally.

And what a run it's been for the Calgary centreman, too.

Since March 2, only one player - John Tavares - has scored more than the eight goals Kadri has put home.

And Tuesday, he became the first player in Flames history to score overtime winners in back-to-back games.

"I think he’s such an underrated player in the league, he kinda has that compete and skill all at once, there’s not a lot of guys that have that," said defenceman Joel Hanley. "He just elevates his game, obviously, in the big games.

"These games, for us, are really big, so I think he’s just proving that."

And in make-or-break moments, Kadri's teammates know, too, that their top centreman will come through in the clutch.

Blake Coleman termed it as Kadri's 'it' factor in his post-game scrum Tuesday, and Adam Klapka added a bit more colour when asked about the game-winner in his media session Wednesday morning.

"It’s so sick. He is such a good hockey player, such a good person," the big winger exclaimed. "As soon as he went by himself on the net, I just told Vladdy ‘open the doors.’

"I was ready to jump on the ice, I knew he was going to score that goal."