Practice Notebook - 25.10.24

The Flames hit the ice this morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, prepping for Saturday's match-up against the Winnipeg Jets (5:00 p.m. MT - GET TICKETS).
The full skate featured Sam Honzek and Yegor Sharangovich as full participants, skating alongside Matt Coronato. Both Honzek (upper body) and Sharangovich (lower body) are on the Injured Reserve.
Calgary ran with the following lines and pairings during Friday's practice:
FORWARDS
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau - Justin Kirkland - Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Sam Honzek - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar