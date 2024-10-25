Practice Notebook - 25.10.24

The Flames hit the ice this morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome, prepping for Saturday's match-up against the Winnipeg Jets (5:00 p.m. MT - GET TICKETS).

The full skate featured Sam Honzek and Yegor Sharangovich as full participants, skating alongside Matt Coronato. Both Honzek (upper body) and Sharangovich (lower body) are on the Injured Reserve.

Calgary ran with the following lines and pairings during Friday's practice:

FORWARDS

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau - Justin Kirkland - Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Sam Honzek - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

Jake Bean - Tyson Barrie

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar