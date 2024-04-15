Nazem Kadri Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week

The NHL has named Nazem Kadri their Third Star Of The Week for the week ending Apr. 14.

Kadri paced the NHL with four goals and eight points in four games to propel the Flames (37-38-5, 79 points) to a trio of victories. He notched a goal and an assist (including the tying goal with 5:09 remaining in regulation and an assist on the overtime winner) in a 3-2 triumph versus the San Jose Sharks on Apr. 9 before being held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings on Apr. 11.

Kadri rebounded with consecutive three-point performances, collecting one goal and two assists in a 6-3 triumph over the Anaheim Ducks on Apr. 12 and two goals and one assist (highlighted by a pair of third-period goals, including the game-winner) in a 6-5 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Apr. 14.

The 33-year-old Kadri leads the Flames with 29 goals and 74 points through 80 total appearances in 2023-24, his second-most productive campaign across his 15 NHL seasons.