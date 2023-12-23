'Change The Course Of The Game'

LOS ANGELES - It’s been a perfect fit.
Since being claimed off waivers earlier in the season, A.J. Greer has inserted into the Flames lineup and been a key piece in the bottom six.
From scoring goals, throwing big hits and dropping the mitts, he’s been exactly what the club was hoping he would be and more.
“It’s definitely special,” Greer said on his time in Calgary. “Came into a team and they welcomed me with open arms. I was given an opportunity which I am very grateful for.
“I think my play has been good so far lately, a few hiccups in learning the system in the beginning but I’ve been bringing a consistent effort and been steady in my game. Just what I offer to this team in term of compete and what I can contribute in the offensive and defensive side. I think you are seeing an upward trend in our team and what we’re able to do.”
His goal last game in Anaheim - an empty netter to seal a 3-0 win - marked a new career high with six markers, and he’s also closing in on setting a new best in points with more than half the season left to come. It's a milestone he's proud of hitting, but at the end of the day, he remains focused on helping get the club wins.