Playing alongside Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka over this past stretch, the trio has developed chemistry with each passing game and have gone about their roles to help in any way they can.

“The more you play with someone, you understand and read where they are at certain times of the game,” Greer said. “Hockey is about patterns, sports is all about patterns and things happening over and over during the course of the game. It's how you read and react and make the right decisions.

“Being on the fourth line, it’s a big job to be a big piece in the depth and being able to take stress off the top lines. Whenever you get out there, you want to contribute, you want to do something right and you want to change the course of the game.

“Bring some energy, impact the game in the right way and I think we’ve been doing that. We’ve been imposing ourselves physically and being hard on pucks and bring energy to the team.”

And with that play, he’s earned the trust from the coaches.

“He came in with good detail to start with,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said. “We’ve used him in a lot of different situations. What’s impressive about him, scoring as he has this year is his minutes have always been from eight- to 11-minute mark, so he’s done a really good job with the time he’s been on the ice.

"But I think it’s the way he approaches the game.

“He understands who he is, he understands that’s how he has play and he’s committed to playing that way all the time. I’m happy for him. Now, it's for him to continue to bring his linemates with him and continue to push when he’s given opportunities. We’re excited with what he’s done for us so far.”