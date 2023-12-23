'Change The Course Of The Game'

With a new career high in goals, A.J. Greer is thriving with the Flames this year

GettyImages-1874029728
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES - It’s been a perfect fit.

Since being claimed off waivers earlier in the season, A.J. Greer has inserted into the Flames lineup and been a key piece in the bottom six.

From scoring goals, throwing big hits and dropping the mitts, he’s been exactly what the club was hoping he would be and more.

“It’s definitely special,” Greer said on his time in Calgary. “Came into a team and they welcomed me with open arms. I was given an opportunity which I am very grateful for.

“I think my play has been good so far lately, a few hiccups in learning the system in the beginning but I’ve been bringing a consistent effort and been steady in my game. Just what I offer to this team in term of compete and what I can contribute in the offensive and defensive side. I think you are seeing an upward trend in our team and what we’re able to do.”

His goal last game in Anaheim - an empty netter to seal a 3-0 win - marked a new career high with six markers, and he’s also closing in on setting a new best in points with more than half the season left to come. It's a milestone he's proud of hitting, but at the end of the day, he remains focused on helping get the club wins.

Greer score into empty-net to seal the deal in Anaheim

Playing alongside Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka over this past stretch, the trio has developed chemistry with each passing game and have gone about their roles to help in any way they can.

“The more you play with someone, you understand and read where they are at certain times of the game,” Greer said. “Hockey is about patterns, sports is all about patterns and things happening over and over during the course of the game. It's how you read and react and make the right decisions.

“Being on the fourth line, it’s a big job to be a big piece in the depth and being able to take stress off the top lines. Whenever you get out there, you want to contribute, you want to do something right and you want to change the course of the game.

“Bring some energy, impact the game in the right way and I think we’ve been doing that. We’ve been imposing ourselves physically and being hard on pucks and bring energy to the team.”

And with that play, he’s earned the trust from the coaches.

“He came in with good detail to start with,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said. “We’ve used him in a lot of different situations. What’s impressive about him, scoring as he has this year is his minutes have always been from eight- to 11-minute mark, so he’s done a really good job with the time he’s been on the ice.

"But I think it’s the way he approaches the game.

“He understands who he is, he understands that’s how he has play and he’s committed to playing that way all the time. I’m happy for him. Now, it's for him to continue to bring his linemates with him and continue to push when he’s given opportunities. We’re excited with what he’s done for us so far.”

