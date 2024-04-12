Game Day Notebook - 12.04.24

ANAHEIM – Only one word can properly describe the passion, the guts, and the fearless pursuit of the Cup that year:

Legendary.

As Nazem Kadri prepares to skate in his 900th career game tonight (or 952nd when you include those intensified postseason nights), those are some of the moments the man looks on.

The kind that left an indelible mark in playoff lore.

And what drives him to be better, still.

“It's definitely a relief to be able to consider myself a champ,” Kadri said at the team hotel, as the Flames prepare to take on the Ducks tonight in the milestone game. “That's very cool.

“But at the same time, this is what I play the game for. I want to play for my teammates but also my personal legacy and that's something I take pride in, because one day it's all going to be over and it's just going to be a memory and I want to be able to maximize that as much as possible. Ultimately, getting back to being a champ is something that motivates me a ton.”

In a career full of pinnacle moments, nothing can top his performance in a second-round series against the St. Louis Blues in 2022. At one point, he collided with goalie Jordan Binnington, setting off all kinds of fireworks. From a water being chucked his way in a postgame interview, to the excessive, if not dangerous antics in Game 4 of that series, Kadri let his play to the talking by ignoring the vicious cross-checks and securing his first-career playoff hat-trick in the very next game to quiet the critics and lead his team deeper into the bracket.

Before long, he hoisting that glistening, silver chalice.