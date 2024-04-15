Future Watch Update - 15.04.24

WHL
Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 5 games (playoffs)
Honzek is in Calgary following the conclusion of the Giants’ season, and is day-to-day recovering from an injury suffered during the WHL playoffs.
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 5 games (playoffs)
Lipinski made his pro debut for the Wranglers Friday night in a 3-1 setback to the Abbotsford Canucks.