Future Watch Update - 15.04.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)

2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Honzek is in Calgary following the conclusion of the Giants’ season, and is day-to-day recovering from an injury suffered during the WHL playoffs.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)

0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Lipinski made his pro debut for the Wranglers Friday night in a 3-1 setback to the Abbotsford Canucks.