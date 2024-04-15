Future Watch Update - 15.04.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)
2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Honzek is in Calgary following the conclusion of the Giants’ season, and is day-to-day recovering from an injury suffered during the WHL playoffs.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Lipinski made his pro debut for the Wranglers Friday night in a 3-1 setback to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
33 goals, 31 assists, 64 points in 59 games

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
13 goals, 79 assists, 92 points in 67 games (regular season)
1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points in 8 games (playoffs)

Brzustewicz and the Rangers eliminated the Erie Otters in six games to advance to the second round of the OHL playoffs.

He scored once, and added two assists in Game 1 against the London Knights, but Kitchener now returns home trailing the best-of-seven series 2-0.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 37 assists, 49 points in 58 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Morin, like Lipinski, also made his AHL debut Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the Wranglers.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games (regular season)

Littler remains out of the lineup with an injury suffered during the regular season.

His Vees await their second-round opponent after sweeping the Prince George Spruce Kings in their first-round series.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 30 games

Boltmann entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and is set to skate for Northeastern University next fall.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
8-8-0 record, 2.70 GAA, .913 save percentage

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 36 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 27 games (U20 - regular season)
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 3 games (U20 - playoffs)

Hurtig continues to help Kristianstads IK chase promotion to the second tier of Swedish hockey.

In six post-season games with the club, he has registered one assist.

Finland

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 46 games

