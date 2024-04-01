Future Watch Update - 01.04.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)

1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games (playoffs)

Honzek scored in Vancouver’s playoff opener Friday night, a 6-4 win in Game 1 of their first-round series with Everett.

The #6 seed Giants earned a weekend split against the #3 seed Silvertips, with the series shifting to B.C. for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and Friday.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)

0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Lipinski notched three helpers, including a primary assist on the game-winning goal in Vancouver’s 6-4 win Friday night.

In two post-season games, he’s taken 57 face-offs and holds a 57.9% winning percentage in the circle over that span.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

33 goals, 31 assists, 64 points in 59 games

Bell reported to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers last week following the conclusion of his WHL season in Tri-City.