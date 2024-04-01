Future Watch Update - 01.04.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points in 33 games (regular season)
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games (playoffs)

Honzek scored in Vancouver’s playoff opener Friday night, a 6-4 win in Game 1 of their first-round series with Everett.

The #6 seed Giants earned a weekend split against the #3 seed Silvertips, with the series shifting to B.C. for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and Friday.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Lipinski notched three helpers, including a primary assist on the game-winning goal in Vancouver’s 6-4 win Friday night.

In two post-season games, he’s taken 57 face-offs and holds a 57.9% winning percentage in the circle over that span.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
33 goals, 31 assists, 64 points in 59 games

Bell reported to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers last week following the conclusion of his WHL season in Tri-City.

OHL

Hunter Brzustewicz - Defence - Kitchener Rangers
13 goals, 79 assists, 92 points in 67 games (regular season)
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Brzustewicz had an assist in each of Kitchener’s first two post-season games, a 6-3 win Friday and 7-4 setback Sunday in their first-round affair with the Erie Otters.

Games 3 and 4 are set for Tuesday and Thursday in Erie.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 37 assists, 49 points in 58 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 2 games (playoffs)

Morin had three assists in Saturday’s Game 2, but his Wildcats now head on the road trailing 2-0 in their first round series against Chicoutimi.

Game 3 in the series - which has a 2-3-2 format - is set for Tuesday night.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 24 games (regular season)

Littler has been sidelined since late February with an upper-body injury, but his Vees will begin the BCHL playoffs April 5.

The top-ranked Vees will face-off against the Prince George Spruce Kings in the first round.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Notre Dame
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 30 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
8-8-0 record, 2.70 GAA, .913 save percentage

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 36 games

Suniev and the Minutemen saw their season come to a close in heart-breaking fashion Thursday, losing 2-1 in double overtime to Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-8-3, 2.46 GAA, .917 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
0-1-0, 3.10 GAA, .880 save percentage (KHL)
2-3-0, 3.10 GAA, .908 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 27 games (U20 - regular season)
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 3 games (U20 - playoffs)

Finland

Joni Jurmo - Defence - KooKoo
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 46 games

On the heels of signing an entry-level contract with the Flames two Sundays ago, Jurmo reported to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers this past week.

