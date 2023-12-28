Time To Tinker

Three full days between games.

A period of time that has come as a bit of luxury for the Flames this season. In fact, as we close in on the midpoint of the 2023-24 campaign, Calgary’s current three-day layover is - outside of the Christmas break - their longest gap between games so far this season.

It’s a chance to fine-tune details, but also an opportunity to try new things, as evidenced by Head Coach Ryan Huska’s forward combinations during Thursday’s practice session at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau were reunited, joined on the Flames’ top line by right-winger Yegor Sharangovich, while Andrew Mangiapane slotted in alongside Huberdeau’s old linemates, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

Huberdeau and Lindholm's partnership was one last put into practice during Calgary's three-game Eastern Canadian road swing in early November. Huska hopes putting the pair back together will bring about a spark, with a visit from the Philadelphia Flyers up next for his club on New Year's Eve.

“If we go that way and we use that line together, they have to work together,” Huska noted following Thursday’s practice. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is they have to figure out how to get on that same page.

“(Sharangovich) has done a good job over the last little while of improving his game both offensively and defensively, so there’s a shooting threat on that line now, too.”

The Belarusian has proven he can wire the odd puck when called upon, too; he sits second on the team with 11 goals this season, and his December has already included a stretch that saw him light the lamp in five consecutive games.

His shot velocity has certainly caught Huberdeau’s eye.

“Sharky’s a great shooter, Lindy, too, he can shoot the puck as well,” Huberdeau said. “Hopefully we can get something going together, get on the same page.

“These guys have been playing well too, I think I can go in there and add a little offence.”