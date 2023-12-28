Time To Tinker

Lindholm and Huberdeau were reunited on a new-look forward line Thursday

By Chris Wahl
Three full days between games.

A period of time that has come as a bit of luxury for the Flames this season. In fact, as we close in on the midpoint of the 2023-24 campaign, Calgary’s current three-day layover is - outside of the Christmas break - their longest gap between games so far this season.

It’s a chance to fine-tune details, but also an opportunity to try new things, as evidenced by Head Coach Ryan Huska’s forward combinations during Thursday’s practice session at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau were reunited, joined on the Flames’ top line by right-winger Yegor Sharangovich, while Andrew Mangiapane slotted in alongside Huberdeau’s old linemates, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

Huberdeau and Lindholm’s partnership was one last put into practice during Calgary’s three-game Eastern Canadian road swing in early November. Huska hopes putting the pair back together will bring about a spark, with a visit from the Philadelphia Flyers up next for his club on New Year’s Eve. Get tickets

“If we go that way and we use that line together, they have to work together,” Huska noted following Thursday’s practice. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is they have to figure out how to get on that same page.

“(Sharangovich) has done a good job over the last little while of improving his game both offensively and defensively, so there’s a shooting threat on that line now, too.”

The Belarusian has proven he can wire the odd puck when called upon, too; he sits second on the team with 11 goals this season, and his December has already included a stretch that saw him light the lamp in five consecutive games.

His shot velocity has certainly caught Huberdeau’s eye.

“Sharky’s a great shooter, Lindy, too, he can shoot the puck as well,” Huberdeau said. “Hopefully we can get something going together, get on the same page.

“These guys have been playing well too, I think I can go in there and add a little offence.”

"Change gets more energy in the group"

Mangiapane, meanwhile, returns to a unit with Backlund and Coleman that skated together for 400 minutes at 5-on-5 last season, and averaged one high-danger chance for every 3:23 of ice time they shared together (per Natural Stat Trick) as part of an overall 65.69% Corsi rating.

Huska figures that combination could bring out the best in Mangiapane’s game.

“When he’s at his best, he’s a dog on a bone,” Huska said of the forward “He seems to be always in the mix of things and when he’s not touching pucks, his game’s not where it should be.

“But when he’s at his best, he’s always in the mix, and right around the puck all the time.”

Huska stopped short of confirming these re-acquainted forward groups are here to stay, but if there was a time to experiment, it’s now.

After Sunday’s contest against the Flyers, the Flames will play seven games over the first 13 days of 2024.

Six of those are scheduled for opposing buildings including a four-game, cross-continent swing next week.

But first, a couple more days of preparation, and a chance for Huska to see if his new-look line - which has been together for only 14 minutes of game time this season - has all the required pieces to click into place.

“It has the makings of something,” Huska said. “Now it’s up to the three of them to come together and get the job done.”

"It has the makings of something"

