Flames Sign Joni Jurmo

The Flames announced today that they have signed defenceman Joni Jurmo to an entry-level contract.

“We are pleased to sign Joni to his entry-level contract and look forward to his continued development in our organization,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “At 21 years old, he provides us with another young defenceman prospect with size, mobility, who skates and defends well.”

The 6’5”, 210 lbs. rearguard has skated in 46 games in Finland’s top division (Liiga) this season split between Ilves and KooKoo, registering one goal and four assists for five points along with 14 penalty minutes and a +3 rating. The 21-year-old represented Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship, helping his nation reach overtime of the Gold Medal Game, skating in all seven contests. Jurmo was a 2020 third-round pick (82nd overall) by Vancouver.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Jurmo was acquired by the Flames on January 31st from Vancouver in a trade that included forward Andrei Kuzmenko, prospect defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

TERM: Two-year entry-level

AAV: $850,000

BORN: Espoo, Finland ​​DATE: April 19, 2002

HEIGHT: 6’5” ​​​WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Trade with Vancouver on January 31, 2024