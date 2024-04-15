Flames Sign Goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew

Netminder inks one-year two-way deal with club

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today that they have signed goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew to a one-year two-way contract.

Ignatjew, a native of Helsinki, Finland played in 45 games for Mora IK in the Swedish Allsvenskan League, posting a 2.34 GAA, a .918 save percentage along with a 26-18-0 record. The 24-year-old was named the HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year for the 2023-24 season after making a league-leading 1,142 saves and topping all goaltenders in ice time with 2,615 minutes played.

AAV: $870,000

BORN: Helsinki, FIN ​​DATE: December 3, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’3” ​​​WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

Photo via HockeyAllsvenskan on Twitter

