Flames Re-Sign Yegor Sharangovich

Belarusian forward inks five-year extension

CF_RESIGNED_Sharangovich16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year contract extension.

Sharangovich, a native of Minsk, BLR was the Flames leading goal scorer during the 2023-24 season posting a career-best 31 goals while skating in all 82 games for Calgary. The 26-year-old made history last season when he recorded 59 points to become the all-time highest scoring Belarusian in a single season. Sharangovich would also become the first player of Belarusian descent to score 30 goals in a single NHL campaign.

Sharangovich’s extension will begin during the 2025-26 campaign and will carry through to the 2029-30 season.

TERM: Five-year
AAV: $5.75M

BORN: Minsk, BLR DATE: June 6, 1998
HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 196 lbs. SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Trade with New Jersey on June 27, 2023

News Feed

Flames Sign Devin Cooley

Flames Sign Goalie Devin Cooley

Flames Sign Forward Martin Frk

Flames Sign Forward Ryan Lomberg

Flames Sign Forward Anthony Mantha

Flames Sign Defenceman Jake Bean

Flames Provide Qualifying Offers 

Draft Day 2 Notebook - 29.06.24

Calgary Kids - Eric Jamieson

'Scoring Touch, Passing and Vision'

'A Dream Come True'

Calgary Kids - Andrew Basha

'He Surveys And Pounces'

'Pretty Good Gut Feeling'

2024 NHL Draft Class - Zayne Parekh

2024 Draft Rundown

Flames Acquire 2025 Second-Round Pick

2024 Draft Class - Ivan Demidov