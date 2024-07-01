Flames Re-Sign Yegor Sharangovich

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Yegor Sharangovich to a five-year contract extension.

Sharangovich, a native of Minsk, BLR was the Flames leading goal scorer during the 2023-24 season posting a career-best 31 goals while skating in all 82 games for Calgary. The 26-year-old made history last season when he recorded 59 points to become the all-time highest scoring Belarusian in a single season. Sharangovich would also become the first player of Belarusian descent to score 30 goals in a single NHL campaign.

Sharangovich’s extension will begin during the 2025-26 campaign and will carry through to the 2029-30 season.

TERM: Five-year

AAV: $5.75M

BORN: Minsk, BLR DATE: June 6, 1998

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 196 lbs. SHOOTS: Left

ACQUIRED: Trade with New Jersey on June 27, 2023