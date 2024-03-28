Flames Set To Host First-Ever South Asian Celebration Game

The Flames are set to host their first ever South Asian Celebration Game, presented by Scotiabank, this Saturday, Mar. 30 when they play the LA Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 8:00 p.m. Earlier this month, the Flames unveiled their South Asian Celebration logo and jersey design, created by local artist Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota that will be featured prominently as part of the game.

The game will be a nationally televised broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada and Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi. The Flames will be led onto the ice by TELUS Skater Nishaan Singh Aojula from APNA Hockey and the night will begin with a specialceremonial face-off. Taking part will be influential leaders from the South Asian community including:

• Zoe Harveen Kaur Sihota (Designer of the South Asian Celebration logo)

• Dampy Brar (APNA Hockey Co-Founder & 2020 Willie O’Ree Award Winner)

• Raghav (Musician & Calgary Flames South Asian Community Ambassador)

• Jyoti Gondek (Mayor of Calgary)

The pre-game ceremony will be hosted by Harnarayan Singh from Hockey Night in Canada followed by a special performance of the Canadian National Anthem from Cimone Rajan.

The Flames South Asian Celebration will be integrated into many aspects of the game presentation. Music for the pre-game and player warmup will be provided by Calgary’s own DJ Joash Charles. As fans enter the building there will be dancers from the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy and Dhol drummers from Calgary’s Finest Dholison the main concourse, along with a photo station set up behind section 213 where fans can have their picture taken with performers. The Coca-Cola Test Kitchen behind section 227 will feature South Asian cuisine from local restaurant Saffron Street, in addition to South Asian inspired food offerings being available for fans to enjoy in specific areas around the Scotiabank Saddledome. The first intermission will feature a minor hockey showcase from APNA Hockey, as well as a traditional Bhangra dance performance from the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy and Calgary’s Finest Dholisduring the second intermission.

APNA Hockey is a South Asian based hockey program that started here in Alberta, supported by the Flames and Flames Foundation. The Flames and the NHL are proud to partner with APNA Hockey to run First Shift Programs – helping to introduce families to the game of hockey. A portion of the proceeds raised through the Flames Foundation 50/50 will be directed to youth programming supporting South Asian recreation programming, including APNA.

TheFlames South Asian Celebration logo is featured prominently on retail items that will be available in CGY Team Stores at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As part of the celebration a limited run of South Asian Celebration jerseys have been produced which will be part of an online auction that opens on Mar. 30 at 10:00 a.m. and closes on Apr. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Fans can bid on these jerseys, signed by members of your Flames by heading to elevateauctions.com/southasiancelebration. A select number of the player signed jerseys will also be made available as early bird prizing for the 50/50 draw on Saturday, Mar. 30.