Flames Recall Connor Zary

Forward leads Wranglers in scoring with 10 points in six games

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Connor Zary from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Zary, a native of Saskatoon, SK is in his fourth season of professional hockey with the Flames American Hockey League affiliates in Stockton and Calgary. The 22-year-old recently recorded his 100th AHL point on October 29 and is currently tied for the third-most assists in the American Hockey League this season with nine helpers. Zary also leads the Wranglers in scoring with 10 points through six games.   

Last season, Zary was the only player on the Wranglers to skate in all 72 games and notched a career-best 58 points from 21 goals and 37 assists. Zary was the Flames first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.