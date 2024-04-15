Flames Recall Adam Klapka From Wranglers

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Adam Klapka from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-8 winger ranks second in AHL scoring among Czechia natives, with 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points in 64 games. Klapka is in the midst of a career-year for the Wranglers with his 45 points leading the team. Earlier this season, the 23-year-old made his NHL debut, skating in four games for the Flames from January 20-27.

Klapka was a free agent signing by the Flames in May of 2022.

BORN: Prague, CZE​​​ DATE: September 14, 2000

HEIGHT: 6’8” ​​​​WEIGHT: 235 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent by Calgary on May 16, 2022