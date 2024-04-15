Dog On A Bone

The Flames showed yet another example of their penchant for, excuse another canine pun in addition to the headline, 'dogged determination' this season.

Calgary rallied from two, two-goal deficits to beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was their eighth multi-goal comeback of the season.

Nazem Kadri scored a pair in the third period - including the game-winner - as part of a three-point night, which vaulted him up to 74 points on the season with two games left to play.

His linemate, Andrei Kuzmenko, scored a goal - his fourth in two games and fifth in his last four outings - and had two points, as did blueliner Rasmus Andersson, who collected a couple of helpers.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames, as Sharangovich broke Mikhail Grabovski’s NHL record for most points in a season by a Belarusian with 59.

Dustin Wolf got the start and finished the night with 30 saves.