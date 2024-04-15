Dog On A Bone

Flames rally twice to beat visiting Coyotes 6-5

yegorwin
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames showed yet another example of their penchant for, excuse another canine pun in addition to the headline, 'dogged determination' this season.

Calgary rallied from two, two-goal deficits to beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was their eighth multi-goal comeback of the season.

Nazem Kadri scored a pair in the third period - including the game-winner - as part of a three-point night, which vaulted him up to 74 points on the season with two games left to play.

His linemate, Andrei Kuzmenko, scored a goal - his fourth in two games and fifth in his last four outings - and had two points, as did blueliner Rasmus Andersson, who collected a couple of helpers.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames, as Sharangovich broke Mikhail Grabovski’s NHL record for most points in a season by a Belarusian with 59.

Dustin Wolf got the start and finished the night with 30 saves.

Watch all the highlights - and there was lots of them - from Calgary's 6-5 win over Arizona

The ‘Yotes had a red-hot start, scoring twice as they put the first seven shots of the game on Wolf.

Alex Kerfoot snapped a low wrister home at 2:56, and then Matias Maccelli was in the perfect spot to take a missed-shot rebound off the end boards and put it into the cage at 3:55.

Then it was showtime for Calgary’s most dominant line of late.

Martin Pospisil started a 3-on-2 rush, dishing to Kuzmenko whose spinning backhand pass to Kadri was tough to tame but once he settled it down, he made a seeing-eye feed back through a maze of bodies to Kuzmenko who popped it in the yawning cage at 7:22 for his 22nd of the season.

Kuzmenko buries the Kadri feed to trim the deficit

A muffed pass from Maccelli ended up on the stick of Coronato who had a 2-on-1 rush with Kevin Rooney, the youngster opting to hold and fire one low glove-side at 9:42.

Dylan Guenther put Arizona back ahead at 17:54 on the powerplay, with Connor Ingram making an incredible left pad save to rob Pospisil’s in-tight tip from Kadri in the final minute of play.

Coronato leads a 2-on-1 and rifles home a beauty

Wolf made arguably his biggest save of the night with a spectacular stop on Kerfoot some seven minutes into the third, lunging across the crease in the sliding split to stop his offering.

Wolf takes away a sure goal with a beauty split save

Zary scored his 14th of the campaign at 9:07, putting home a slick feed from Dryden Hunt.

Hunt centres to Zary, who makes no mistake in tight

The Coyotes then scored a pair of one-timers from the left faceoff circle in quick succession, Guenther tallying at 15:14 and then just under a minute later, Josh Doan - son of Arizona legend Shane Doan - made it 5-3.

Sharangovich would score his historic marker 33 seconds after that, Mikael Backlund slinging a backhand pass on a rope from the right-wing boards on a rush, No. 17 taking it and going forehand, backhand in a phone booth to tuck it around Ingram so quick that many didn't know it was a goal till the refs arm shot up in the air.

Sharangovich scores beauty, sets country record

Kadri tied it up a scant 1:14 into the third, hustling and beating an icing, then turning and firing the puck from a ludicrous angle on the goal-line that squeaked past Ingram.

Kadri beats Ingram from a sharp angle to tie the game at five

Kadri's game-winner came on the powerplay at 5:43, moments after MacKenzie Weegar tattooed the post behind Ingram. The puck fell at the feet of Kuzmenko, who passed out Weegar and his second attempt was tipped home by Kadri.

The powerplay comes through as the Flames take the lead

The Lineup:

Forwards

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Jacob Markstrom

They Said It:

Coming soon!

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, ARI 35

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, ARI 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 60.6%, ARI 33.3%

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, ARI 12

Hits: CGY 27, ARI 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, ARI 30

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, ARI 7

_MG_0006_krzLX3XX
_DSC5662_eCzHv68K
_DSC5659_EBmIpulQ
_DSC5673_ECIj3bFJ
_DSC5676_Mmes0rY3
+38 _DSC5666_npNxZKkW
_DSC5671_qK3lui22
_DSC5674_nfd4prcM
_DSC5661_fcg7D7ce
IMG_7661_nedG16Cd
IMG_7655_delIix4g
IMG_7664_PtdoFyHc
IMG_7654_DAqc4NBT
IMG_7676_msVJixHC
IMG_7675_9Qv0PpOT
IMG_7639_d3gUM2kl
IMG_7646_Zl8h1JNF
IMG_7681_t7ZA7nwA
IMG_7682_1odg8Mid
IMG_7662_VDTSrsOh
IMG_7677_26Btq1H9
IMG_7659_nYrLyjYA
IMG_7633_3WqRGk1j
IMG_7689_0HvMH0ks
IMG_7731_oo48D2RZ
IMG_7733_QelJtcXk
IMG_7734_WdSPGxMq
IMG_7732_diPB6Yyn
IMG_7709_4LBx2DZR
IMG_7707_a7kqd6YI
IMG_7715_oY059EwJ
IMG_7711_pXRqgne6
IMG_7697_V6uVeD17
IMG_7722_Z2jNDcOp
IMG_7705_kME5Q5S8
IMG_7710_CuF1K7n6
IMG_7694_bBW7rVxG
IMG_7712_rVTN4pt5
IMG_7726_65jH9viV
IMG_7728_lqnQt7sh
IMG_7730_9mJHJj3T
IMG_7736_KzsomdMk
IMG_7702_TNujOsCX
IMG_7695_1C3ndblI

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Coyotes 14.04.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action against Arizona. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Tuesday before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice to finish off the season when they host the Sharks Thursday at 7 p.m. (TICKETS)

News Feed

Game Day Notebook - 14.04.24

Say What - 'Play Our Game'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes

5 Things - Flames vs. Coyotes

Say What - 'I'm Playing Better'

Naz's Night

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

Game Day Notebook - 12.04.24

Say What - 'Back On The Horse'

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

Say What - 'Put This One In The Garbage'

Decision Dropped In LA

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

Game Day Notebook - 11.04.24

'We Can Push Each Other'

Flames Re-Assign Jaden Lipinski To Wranglers

'Change Things Up'

'I Owed It To The Boys'