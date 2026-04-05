SoCal Sweetness

ANAHEIM — Ryan Strome wouldn't have wanted to collect his 500th career point any other way.

His second-period goal stood up as a precious marker both for his career, and for the Flames, who grabbed hold of a lead they would not relinquish in a 5-3 win over the Ducks at Honda Center.

Morgan Frost had two goals including the winner, while his linemates Joel Farabee and Matvei Gridin each chipped in with a goal and an assist.

And Devin Cooley turned in another strong performance between the pipes in his home state, turning aside 36 shots as Calgary collected its first win on this six-game jaunt away from home.