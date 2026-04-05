SoCal Sweetness

Flames score 5-3 win in Anaheim

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

ANAHEIM — Ryan Strome wouldn't have wanted to collect his 500th career point any other way.

His second-period goal stood up as a precious marker both for his career, and for the Flames, who grabbed hold of a lead they would not relinquish in a 5-3 win over the Ducks at Honda Center.

Morgan Frost had two goals including the winner, while his linemates Joel Farabee and Matvei Gridin each chipped in with a goal and an assist.

And Devin Cooley turned in another strong performance between the pipes in his home state, turning aside 36 shots as Calgary collected its first win on this six-game jaunt away from home.

See all the highlights from a big Saturday night win

The Ducks struck first thanks to the league’s rookie goals leader Beckett Sennecke, who batted in his own rebound at 10:11 of the first period for his 23rd goal of the season.

But that marker was quickly cancelled out by a Farabee breakaway, after the winger accepted a stretch pass from Gridin, strode in on goal and roofed a back-hander past goalie Ville Husso.

Farabee ties it up against Ducks

In the second, the Flames shone. 

And it all started with Strome, who leapt in alone on Husso before releasing a quick snap shot to the netminder's glove side for his milestone marker.

Strome scores breakaway tally on former team

Then it was Gridin’s turn. The rookie had all the time in the world to tap the puck in at the back post, completing a play that he helped start at the Calgary blue line when he and Hunter Brzustewicz caused a Ducks turnover, creating the transition chance.

Gridin scores to increase Flames lead

Frost got in on the party with 1:16 to play in the middle frame, again on a breakaway. Olli Määttä sprung him free at the Anaheim blue line, and Frost did the rest, coolly stickhandling from forehand to backhand before sliding the puck through Husso’s legs for his 20th goal of the season - a new career best.

Frost converts on stretch pass for a lovely tally

Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish brought the hosts back to within a goal with third-period goals two minutes apart.

But that's as close as the Ducks would come, Frost icing the contest with an empty-netter with 71 seconds to play.

Strome's milestone night earns him the Blazer in Anaheim!

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"We're happy for him. That's a pretty cool milestone"

"I'm really humbled by the support of the team tonight"

"I thought we played really well"

"Twenty is very cool for me"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 20, ANA 39

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, ANA 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 53.3%, ANA 46.7%

Hits: CGY 27, ANA 21

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, ANA 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, ANA 30

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, ANA 15

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Photo Gallery - Flames @ Ducks 04.04.26

Warmups by Chris Wahl. Game action by Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames will fly to the Lone Star State Sunday, with their next action slated for Tuesday evening against the Stars at 6 p.m. MT.

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