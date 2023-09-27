The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's exhibition match-up vs. the Winnipeg Jets:
Flames @ Jets Roster
Forwards
Player
Position
15 - Dryden Hunt
LW
21 - Kevin Rooney
C
39 - Matt Coronato
RW
42 - Sam Honzek
LW
43 - Adam Klapka
RW
47 - Connor Zary
C
63 - Adam Ruzicka
C
65 - William Stromgrem
RW
71 - Walker Duehr
RW
74 - Lucas Ciona
LW
76 - Martin Pospisil
RW
79 - Cole Schwindt
C
88 - Andrew Mangiapane
LW
Defence
Player
Position
16 - Nikita Zadorov
LD
52 - MacKenzie Weegar
RD
57 - Nick DeSimone
RD
82 - Jordan Oesterle
LD
83 - Jonathan Aspirot
LD
98 - Ilya Solovyov
LD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
32 - Dustin Wolf
L
35 - Oscar Dansk
L
Tonight's game in Winnipeg kicks off at 6:00 p.m. MT and will be streamed live on CalgaryFlames.com. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is only available to viewers in Canada.