Flames Defeated By Avalanche

DENVER — The Flames suffered a 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Avalanche in the opener of their six-game road trip Monday.
Brennan Othmann and Ryan Strome counted the Calgary markers, as the Flames suffered their first defeat in six games.
Flames drop road trip opener in Colorado
DENVER — The Flames suffered a 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Avalanche in the opener of their six-game road trip Monday.
Brennan Othmann and Ryan Strome counted the Calgary markers, as the Flames suffered their first defeat in six games.
Jack Drury opened the scoring 2:31 into the first period before Nazem Kadri added a pair of powerplay markers, part of a five-goal first period for Colorado.
The Flames got one back, though, 3:37 into the second, when Othmann converted net-front after linemate Johnny Beecher chased a loose puck down in the left corner and dished it to the low slot.
Nathan MacKinnon made it 6-1 for the Avalanche with a powerplay goal in the final minute of period two.
Colorado tacked on three more goals in the third, while Strome replied at 12:53 with his seventh of the season.
Earlier in the day, the Flames announced the signing of centre Jonathan Castagna to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 campaign. Castagna met the team in Denver Sunday after his collegiate season at Cornell ended late last week.
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Brennan Othmann - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf - starter
Devin Cooley
Shots: CGY 29, COL 49
Powerplay: CGY 0-1, COL 3-4
Faceoffs: CGY 58.6%, COL 41.4%
Hits: CGY 15, COL 15
Blocked Shots: CGY 15, COL 12
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, COL 41
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, COL 18
Calgary's next action comes Thursday night, when they play Game 2 of this six-game road swing in Vegas against the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT.