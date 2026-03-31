Flames Defeated By Avalanche

Flames drop road trip opener in Colorado

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

DENVER — The Flames suffered a 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Avalanche in the opener of their six-game road trip Monday.

Brennan Othmann and Ryan Strome counted the Calgary markers, as the Flames suffered their first defeat in six games.

See all the action from Monday's game

Jack Drury opened the scoring 2:31 into the first period before Nazem Kadri added a pair of powerplay markers, part of a five-goal first period for Colorado.

The Flames got one back, though, 3:37 into the second, when Othmann converted net-front after linemate Johnny Beecher chased a loose puck down in the left corner and dished it to the low slot.

Othmann tallies first as a Flame

Nathan MacKinnon made it 6-1 for the Avalanche with a powerplay goal in the final minute of period two.

Colorado tacked on three more goals in the third, while Strome replied at 12:53 with his seventh of the season.

Centre scores a lovely one

Earlier in the day, the Flames announced the signing of centre Jonathan Castagna to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 campaign. Castagna met the team in Denver Sunday after his collegiate season at Cornell ended late last week.

"Tough to put into words how much this really means to me"

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Brennan Othmann - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"We weren't very good in a lot of areas"

"They were kind of faster than us"

"It wasn't unacceptable"

"It wasn't unacceptable"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, COL 49

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, COL 3-4

Faceoffs: CGY 58.6%, COL 41.4%

Hits: CGY 15, COL 15

Blocked Shots: CGY 15, COL 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, COL 41

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, COL 18

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Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Avalanche 30.03.26

Up Next:

Calgary's next action comes Thursday night, when they play Game 2 of this six-game road swing in Vegas against the Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT.

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