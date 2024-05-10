OSTRAVA, Czechia - Martin Pospisil took a moment.

To soak it in.

To look back.

To appreciate what's ahead.

Because the 24-year-old, whose career had been derailed by injury after injury, concussion after concussion, wasn't sure there'd be a day when he'd be in a position to tug on a Team Slovakia jersey ever again.

"I still kind of can't believe it, you know?" Pospisil started, pausing momentarily to collect himself.

"I was kind of emotional before the game, because last year at this time, I was thinking about what to do with my hockey career. Last year at this time, I'm thinking I might have to quit my hockey career.

"And then I had a full season in the NHL and now I represent my country. It means a lot."

Pospisil never stopped dreaming.

Never stopped persevering.

An ongoing recovery from a concussion last winter, at least temporarily, put hockey on hold.

It put life on hold.

The health concern, compounded with its interference in everyday activities, had the energetic, annoying winger from Zvolen close to hanging up the skates for good.

But he didn't.

And his eventual recovery allowed him to flip that script dramatically.

"I mean, it's crazy," Pospisil said. "Last year, from January until April I couldn't even drive. I couldn't do normal things. I had lots of support from my family and friends. I was working out for like six, seven months. Sometimes I was in lots of pain, especially after a hard practice. I didn't take one day off after six or seven months.

"I had a really good fitness testing at the beginning of the season. I played six games with the Wranglers. I was like, this is my season... (screw) it, I'll go all-in.

"Same when I got called up. I was going to enjoy it and show what's inside of me."

He certainly did.

Pospisil, who had also previously been slowed by torn knee ligaments and shoulder surgery in addition to his concussion issues, burst onto the scene in the NHL, parlaying an early November recall into an impactful rookie season that saw him accumulate eight goals, 24 points, 109 minutes in penalties, a league-wide reputation, and a renewed sense of affirmation.

Add in a trip to Ostrava, just over 200 kilometres from his hometown, for his first tour with Slovakia's men's national program, too.

A well-earned twirl.