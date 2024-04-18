Dustin Wolf, Al Coates Honoured By Calgary Booster Club

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf and alumni member Al Coates have been honoured by the Calgary Booster Club at their annual awards.

Wolf has been named this year's Scott-Mamini Memorial Award winner, which is presented annually to the city’s Male Athlete of the Year as chosen by the media. The 23-year-old has played 16 games with the Flames and 35 games with the Wranglers this season, which marks his fifth year with the organization after being drafted by the club in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft. At the AHL level, he has won every major goaltending award and in the 2022-23 season, he captured the Les Cunningham Award (league MVP), the President’s Award (player excellence), the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award (lowest GAA) and his second consecutive Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s top goalie. He's a two-time AHL All-Star and has a career 97-31-10 record with a 2.28 GAA, .926 save percentage, and 11 shuouts in the AHL.

Coates, who spent 13 seasons with the Flames as senior advisor and general manager and was a part of the organization in 1989 when the Flames captured the Stanley Cup, has been named an Honoured Athletic Leader. This award is given out to individuals with established track records of dedication to the sporting landscape. Winners have demonstrated long service and made contributions in a volunteer or administrative or athletic capacity.