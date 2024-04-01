'A Nice Cherry On Top'

Blake Coleman is no stranger to the question now.

And neither are we, the curious onlookers, having peppered him weekly for the secret to his team lead in the goal column this year.

Remember, this is a player that once captured the USHL scoring title with 34 tucks – along with 58 helpers for 92 points – back in 2011 with the Indiana Ice. You don’t get to this level, let alone thrive here, without pumping a few at some point along the way.

But here on the world’s top circuit, an impressive landmark like the one in front of him had never quite been in the cards.

Until now.

“Yeah, it would be special,” said Coleman, who’s now only one away from cresting the 30-goal mark for the first time in his pro career. “It's definitely a milestone that I don't think many people pegged for me. Anytime you can prove something to yourself and to other people that maybe didn't see it, it would be a good feeling.

“Obviously, you see you’re at 29 and logically you’re like, ‘OK, we’re close. That’s the next step.' I'd be lying if I didn't I didn't have my mind go there, but I don't expect to change my game in any way. Just do what I've been doing and if the results come, it would be nice cherry on top.”