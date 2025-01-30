Top Local Chefs Unite for 24th Annual Dux in Tux Presented by Honda

The Ducks will host the 24th annual Dux in Tux presented by Honda Thursday, Feb. 6 at Honda Center. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the welcome reception, followed by dinner and programming starting at 7 p.m. Dedicated to raising funds for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the sold-out event will feature Anaheim Ducks players, coaches and broadcasters as “sous chefs” partnered with a dedicated group of Southern California’s finest chefs & restaurants each serving a unique dining experience for 14 guests.

With an expected attendance of 450 guests, supporters will enjoy an evening of stellar food and great company, while raising funds for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, which facilitates programs such as Ducks S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education), Learn to Play and inclusive hockey programs.

Over 30 local chefs participating in Dux in Tux will create a distinctive dinner menu for their individual tables, including a multi-course meal, wine and cocktail pairings and themed tablescapes (complete list of participants included below). Guests in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with Ducks players, coaches and broadcasters while they assist chefs in meal preparation tableside.

As part of the dinner program, Anaheim Ducks broadcasters Guy Hebert and Aly Lozoff, in addition to DJ JoJo Maestrado, will welcome guests and emcee the live auction with exclusive packages and experiences available for bidding. Attendees can also enter an opportunity drawing to win a 14-karat diamond necklace and matching bracelet courtesy of Happy Jewelers in Fullerton. Parting gifts for the evening will be provided courtesy of Premium Seating at Honda Center.

Fans who are not able to attend Dux in Tux presented by Honda can still bid on silent auction items, which include Anaheim Ducks players ‘Favorite Things’ baskets by texting ‘TUX’ to 76278. The silent auction will open Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and close Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m.

Honda Center is located at 2695 E. Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806. Media interested in attending Dux in Tux should RSVP with a member of the Ducks communications staff.

Participating Chefs and Restaurants:

A Restaurant Group

Bar Becky

Blind Rabbit

Bosscat Kitchen and Libations

Chef Billy Joyce

Chef Visoth T

Craft by Smoke and Fire

El Cholo

The Elwood Members Club (Pendry Newport Beach)

Farmhouse at Rogers Garden

Harvest

Honda Center Food and Beverage

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Lorea- Pasea Hotel

Louies by the Bay

Mastros Ocean Club and Steak House

Old Brea Chop House

Pelican Hill Restaurant

The Branded Chef- Joe Fondarella

Private Chef JoJo

Rosewood Social

Selanne's Steak Tavern

TANGO

Ten Bistro

The Cannery

The Pines at Yaamava’

The RANCH

Urbana

The Westin Anaheim Resort

Salt and Lime Modern Taqueria

