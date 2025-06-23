Ducks Acquire Poehling, Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks from Philadelphia for Zegras

The Ducks have acquired center Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round selection (originally Columbus’ pick) and 2026 fourth-round selection from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Trevor Zegras.

Poehling, 26 (1/3/99), recorded 12-19=31 points and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 68 games with Philadelphia in 2024-25-, setting single-season career highs in points, goals, assists and PIM. Poehling scored 16 points his last 16 games (8-8=16).

“I want to thank Trevor for his contributions and efforts over the last six years,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “While this was a difficult trade to make, we have and will continue to look at retooling our roster over the next couple of months, and this transaction is part of that process. We wish Trevor the best of luck with the Flyers.”

Signed by Philadelphia to a two-year contract through the 2025-26 NHL season, the 6-2, 204-pound forward has scored 43-52=95 points in 283 career NHL games with Philadelphia (2023-25), Pittsburgh (2022-23) and Montreal (2019-22). In his two seasons with the Flyers, Poehling led club forwards in blocked shots (180 total including 79 in 2023-24 and 101 in 2024-25), and ranked second in faceoff wins (836), faceoffs (1,675), shorthanded TOI (235:17) and shorthanded TOI/game (1:37).

A native of Lakeville, Minn., Poehling has represented Team USA at two World Junior Championships in 2018 (bronze medal) and 2019 (silver medal). He was named the 2019 World Junior Championship MVP, Best Forward and to the tournament All-Star Team. Poehling scored 5-3=8 points to co-lead all skaters in goals and also led Team USA in goals and points. He also helped his country earn gold at the 2017 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Originally selected by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Poehling scored a hat trick in his NHL debut with Montreal at the end of the 2018-19 campaign (April 6, 2019 vs. Toronto). Poehling has also appeared in 71 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Laval, earning 19-25=44 points. In 2020-21, he led Laval in points (11-14=25 in 28 games), game-winning goals, co-led in power-play goals (3) and was third in assists.

Zegras, 24 (3/20/01), scored 67-119=186 points in 268 games with Anaheim from 2020-25. He tallied 12-20=32 points in 57 contests last season, fifth among Ducks leaders in points per game (.56). Zegras led Anaheim with a career-high 23-42=65 points in 81 games in 2022-23, while also leading the club in assists and co-leading in goals. It marked his second straight 60-point campaign after he was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist in 2021-22, setting Anaheim’s all-time rookie records for points (23-38=61).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Bedford, N.Y. native represented Team USA at several international tournaments, including two World Junior Championships (2020 and 2021), the 2019 U-18 World Championship (winning bronze) and a 2017 U-17 World Hockey Challenge (gold). Zegras led Team USA to a gold medal as the MVP at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 7-11=18 points in seven tournament games.