A Statement from Cam Fowler

Thank you, Anaheim.

I was lucky enough to have an incredible 14-year journey playing for the Ducks, and I am incredibly grateful. I want to first off say thank you to all my teammates over the years. I’ve made some of my closest friends through this organization and created relationships that I know will last a lifetime, including the special group of guys on the current team. When I first made it to the NHL level at 18 years old, I had such great mentorship from the leaders on this team, and it made my transition so much easier. I want to personally say thank you to the Niedermayer family for welcoming me into their home and taking me in as their 5th child! Thank you to Getzy, Teemu, Saku, Perry and Beauch for showing me what it means to be a true leader and a great teammate.