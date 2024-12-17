A Statement from Cam Fowler

2024_ADHC_Fowler-Statement1080

Thank you, Anaheim.

I was lucky enough to have an incredible 14-year journey playing for the Ducks, and I am incredibly grateful. I want to first off say thank you to all my teammates over the years. I’ve made some of my closest friends through this organization and created relationships that I know will last a lifetime, including the special group of guys on the current team. When I first made it to the NHL level at 18 years old, I had such great mentorship from the leaders on this team, and it made my transition so much easier. I want to personally say thank you to the Niedermayer family for welcoming me into their home and taking me in as their 5th child! Thank you to Getzy, Teemu, Saku, Perry and Beauch for showing me what it means to be a true leader and a great teammate.

GettyImages-472938020A

Secondly, I want to say a true thank you to the incredible staff within the Ducks organization, from every coach who has worked crazy hours to help us as players, to all of the medical staff and equipment managers who do everything to make our lives as players much easier. I can’t thank all of you enough for the hard hours you have put in for me. I had some difficult injuries while I was a Duck, and I will never forget the care and the attention all of the doctors and medical staff treated me with. Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart.

GettyImages-2188652131 copy

Thank you to the amazing Ducks fans who have supported me and this team over all these years. It was always an honor for me to play in front of you all at Honda Center. You made it a fun building to play in and always supported us, even in some difficult seasons. The support you all showed to me, even at such a young age, is something I will never forget.

GettyImages-2178108018

Thank you to the Orange County community. My wife and I are so grateful we were able to start our family in Orange County, and it helped us understand what it meant to be part of an amazing community. Thank you to all of the support staff who have helped us with C4 Kids and helped Jasmine and me meet thousands of amazing kids in the surrounding area. Some of our favorite memories are the times we spent getting to know all of you and getting to see everyone after our games.

C4kids 1.7

Finally, thank you to Susan and Henry Samueli for trusting me as a Duck and for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. Your presence in the community and the responsibilities that come with being a Duck helped me grow up and mature into who I am today. From the bottom of my heart thank you for the opportunity to play for your franchise for 15 great seasons.

GettyImages-102420159

THANK YOU, DUCKS NATION

C4

FowlerSig3

