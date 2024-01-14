Recap: Penalty Trouble Bites Ducks in 5-1 Loss to Lightning

Steven Stamkos scored twice for the Bolts, who improved to 22-17-5 on the season and 14-5-3 on home ice. Victor Hedman, Calvin deHaan and Brandon Hagel also scored. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's leading scorer this season, had three assists. Former Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy collected the win in net for Tampa, denying 19-of-20 Anaheim shots.

Ducks forward Brett Leason left the game early in the second period after an open-ice hit by defenseman Emil Lilleberg. No penalty was called on the play and Leason did not return to the action.

Despite a flurry of chances throughout an evenly played first period, the night's first goal didn't come until early in a wild second full of power-play goals. The first came with Ross Johnston sitting for an offensive zone roughing infraction, as the Bolts worked the puck up high to Hedman, who fired it low through traffic and past Dostal for a 1-0 Tampa advantage.

Hedman's goal was the 150th of his 15-year NHL career, sixth among active NHL defensemen. The goal also clinched Hedman's ninth consecutive 40 point season. The big Swede ranks fourth among NHL blueliners in scoring this year.

With the secondary assist, winger Nikita Kucherov became the first NHLer to reach 70 points this season.

Anaheim came inches from tying the game on the next shift, as defenseman Robert Hagg beat Vasilevskiy clean over the blocker, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced away from the net.

Stamkos doubled the lead a few minutes later on another Tampa Bay power play, this one a rebound chance through Dostal's legs after the young netminder had made a point-blank save on Brayden Point in tight.

The Tampa Bay captain, Stamkos has 18 goals in 41 games this season while his nine power-play tallies are tied for sixth in the NHL.

Stamkos' 203rd career power-play goal also moved him past Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman for sixth-most with one franchise in NHL history.

Kucherov's two helpers on the night marked his 22nd multi-point effort in 42 appearances this season.

Keeping with the theme of the period, Anaheim then temporarily got back within one with a power-play goal of its own. Just seconds after Hedman was assessed 14 minutes in penalties for his role in a post-whistle scrum, Vatrano hammered a one-timer from Fowler at the right point, beating Vasilevskiy to the short-side for the third power-play goal in a span of eight minutes.