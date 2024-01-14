Recap: Penalty Trouble Bites Ducks in 5-1 Loss to Lightning

final
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks fell victim to a red-hot power play tonight in Tampa Bay, losing 5-1 to the Lightning at Amalie Arena in the third of a five-game southeastern road trip.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 14-27-1 on the season and 8-11-0 on the road. The Ducks continue the road trip Monday at Florida.

Frank Vatrano scored the lone goal for Anaheim, his team-leading 21st of the year, with a power-play one-timer in the middle frame. Cam Fowler and Ryan Strome tallied assists. Lukas Dostal made 36 saves.

Steven Stamkos scored twice for the Bolts, who improved to 22-17-5 on the season and 14-5-3 on home ice. Victor Hedman, Calvin deHaan and Brandon Hagel also scored. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL's leading scorer this season, had three assists. Former Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy collected the win in net for Tampa, denying 19-of-20 Anaheim shots.

Ducks forward Brett Leason left the game early in the second period after an open-ice hit by defenseman Emil Lilleberg. No penalty was called on the play and Leason did not return to the action.

Despite a flurry of chances throughout an evenly played first period, the night's first goal didn't come until early in a wild second full of power-play goals. The first came with Ross Johnston sitting for an offensive zone roughing infraction, as the Bolts worked the puck up high to Hedman, who fired it low through traffic and past Dostal for a 1-0 Tampa advantage.

Hedman's goal was the 150th of his 15-year NHL career, sixth among active NHL defensemen. The goal also clinched Hedman's ninth consecutive 40 point season. The big Swede ranks fourth among NHL blueliners in scoring this year.

With the secondary assist, winger Nikita Kucherov became the first NHLer to reach 70 points this season.

Anaheim came inches from tying the game on the next shift, as defenseman Robert Hagg beat Vasilevskiy clean over the blocker, but the shot rang the crossbar and bounced away from the net.

Stamkos doubled the lead a few minutes later on another Tampa Bay power play, this one a rebound chance through Dostal's legs after the young netminder had made a point-blank save on Brayden Point in tight.

The Tampa Bay captain, Stamkos has 18 goals in 41 games this season while his nine power-play tallies are tied for sixth in the NHL.

Stamkos' 203rd career power-play goal also moved him past Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman for sixth-most with one franchise in NHL history.

Kucherov's two helpers on the night marked his 22nd multi-point effort in 42 appearances this season.

Keeping with the theme of the period, Anaheim then temporarily got back within one with a power-play goal of its own. Just seconds after Hedman was assessed 14 minutes in penalties for his role in a post-whistle scrum, Vatrano hammered a one-timer from Fowler at the right point, beating Vasilevskiy to the short-side for the third power-play goal in a span of eight minutes.

Vatrano scores in third straight game, brings Ducks within one

Vatrano has scored in each of his last three games and is now tied for 14th among NHL leaders in goals (21) this season. The second-year Duck, who leads the team in goals and points, is now just three goals shy of his career high (24) with half the season still to play.

With the assist, Fowler passed Steve Rucchin for fifth place (433) on Anaheim's all-time scoring list.

Unfortunately for Anaheim, Tampa Bay would answer right back on yet another power play moments later, with Stamkos and Kucherov again right in the middle of it. As Bo Groulx sat for cross-checking, Stamkos' centering pass hit the stick of defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and deflected right between Dostal's legs for a tough-luck goal that put the Bolts ahead 3-1 after two periods.

Stamkos' second power-play goal of the night, the 204th of his career, tied him with Wayne Gretzky for 17th in NHL history.

Kucherov's third assist of the night marked his 800th career point in the NHL, 19th among active players.

deHaan and Hagel capped the scoring in the third with a pair of goals eight minutes apart.

The Ducks continue the road trip Monday at Florida.

