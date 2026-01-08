Ducks and Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park Sunday, Feb. 22

The Ducks have teamed up with Disneyland Resort to host its annual Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. The fan-favorite event will feature appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players and Wild Wing. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of hockey activities; and memorable experiences, while enjoying specialty food and beverage items.

Guests can look forward to a celebratory “Take Flight Fan Rally” in the World of Color viewing area where fans can participate in game-time chants and fun led by Anaheim Ducks DJ JoJo Maestrado and the Power Players. The rally will culminate with Anaheim Ducks players taking the stage in a friendly competition.

At the World of Color viewing area before and after the fan rally, the decorated space will be buzzing with music, more games and appearances by some favorite Disney characters. Guests may even have the chance to grab a photo with select Anaheim Ducks players (space is limited; wristbands required) at the Ducks Day Fan Photo experience.*

Hollywood Land will be home to a dedicated “fan zone,” with music playing throughout the day. Park guests will have the opportunity to test their hockey skills, capture photos at Ducks-inspired backdrops, and party with Anaheim Ducks DJs and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to commemorate their visit with exclusive Anaheim Ducks Day 2026 merchandise. More information is available on Disneyland.com/AnaheimDucksDay.

Originally founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993, the Anaheim Ducks were originally known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a name which was inspired by the 1992 Disney film, “The Mighty Ducks.” The name remained the same until the 2006-07 season when the club officially became known as the Anaheim Ducks.

Fans can purchase theme park tickets and book theme park reservations (subject to availability) to Disney California Adventure Park for Feb. 22, 2026 at Disneyland.com. Eligible California residents can save over 50% on a visit to Disneyland Resort theme parks when they purchase 3-Day Park Hopper tickets for as low as $83 a day per person for a total cost of $249. This limited-time ticket offer is on sale at Disneyland.com now for visits through May 21, 2026.#

