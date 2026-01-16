Ducks Acquire Viel from Boston

vielweb2

The Ducks have acquired left wing Jeffrey Viel from the Boston Bruins for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick. Boston will receive the better of either Detroit's 2026 fourth-round pick or Philadelphia's 2026 fourth-round pick.

Viel, 28 (1/28/97), has appeared in 10 games with Boston in 2025-26, recording 20 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-1, 214-pound forward has scored 3-2=5 points with 183 penalty minutes (PIM) in 64 career NHL games with Boston (2024-26) and San Jose (2020-23). He split the 2024-25 season between Boston and the Providence Bruins, appearing in five NHL games with the Bruins and earning 13-24=37 points with a +14 rating and 148 PIM in 68 American Hockey League (AHL) games.

A native of Rimouski, Quebec, Viel has register 75-95=170 points with 688 PIM in 349 career AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, setting an AHL career high in points (17-23=40) in 69 games with Manitoba in 2023-24. Viel earned 115-81=196 points with a +12 rating and 488 PIM in 259 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games with Sherbrooke (2013-14) and Acadia-Bathurst (2014-18). He won the 2018 QMJHL Championship with Acadia-Bathurst registering a career-high 14-9=23 points in 20 playoff contests to earn QMJHL Playoffs MVP. He also helped the club win the 2018 CHL Memorial Cup and was named to the 2018 Memorial Cup All-Star team.

