PREVIEW: Former Teammates and Friends Flock to Philly for Ducks-Flyers

The Ducks (21-18-3) have a quick turnaround as they head to Philly to take on the Flyers (21-12-7).

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT and will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.

Anaheim is still looking to get over the hump and get back to its winning ways after dropping last night’s contest to the Capitals, 7-4.

“We did a lot of good things,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “This was one of those games where we left some on the table, but it kind of shows when you’re having trouble winning games eventually games like this give you an indication that you’ve got to get out of this pretty soon.”

Beckett Sennecke extended his goal streak to three consecutive games and has 32 points on the season with 14 goals and 18 assists. The 14 goals pace all NHL rookies this season.

The Flyers return home from a five-game road trip where they went 3-2-0. This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season, with their next matchup coming in March in Anaheim.

Connections are abundant between these two teams. Former Duck Trevor Zegras leads Philadelphia in goals (15), assists (24), and points (39) and today’s game marks his first against the Ducks since he was traded for Ryan Poehling last June.

It was two years ago that Anaheim traded Jamie Drysdale for Cutter Gauthier and a second-round draft pick. Radko Gudas also returns to play against his former team where he spent a handful of seasons.

Despite the Ducks’ recent losing streak, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said he and his team are approaching this Ducks squad with an urgency knowing Anaheim is a team not to be ignored.

“Even if they (had) won six straight, we should expect their best,” Tocchet said. “It’s a high, high-octane powerhouse offense. They like to go. If we’re sleeping on plays, they can score, so we’ve got to be really focused and be ready to play tonight because they can score.”

The Ducks announced this morning that they recalled Ville Husso from San Diego. Petr Mrazek was pulled last night due to injury but after the game, Quenneville said he didn’t think it was serious.