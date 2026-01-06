Ducks Prospects Pettersson and Nilson Win Gold for Sweden 

worldjuniorsana

Ducks prospects Lucas Pettersson and Eric Nilson helped Sweden win a gold medal tonight in a 4-2 win over Czechia at the 2026 World Junior Championship in St. Paul, Minn.

Pettersson (2nd rd., 35th overall in 2024)scored 4-2=6 points in six tournament games, tied for sixth in goals (4) and tied for second in plus/minus (+8) among all tournament leaders. He scored multiple goals twice in the tournament, including Dec. 31 vs. USA (2-0=2) and Dec. 28 vs. Switzerland (2-0=2). Pettersson finished the tournament tied for second among Sweden leaders in goals.

Nilson (2nd rd., 45th overall in 2025) recorded 1-2=3 points in seven tournament games, including a two-point effort and his lone goal, Dec. 28 vs. Switzerland (1-1=2).

This marks the fifth time the last six years multiple Ducks prospects have won gold at the World Junior Championship:

  • 2026 - Nilson and Pettersson (Sweden)
  • 2025 - Austin Burnevik and Carey Terrance (USA)
  • 2024 - Carey Terrance (USA)
  • 2023 - Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher, Tyson Hinds (Canada)
  • 2022 - Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher (Canada)
  • 2021 - Sam Colangelo, Jackson LaCombe, Henry Thrun, Trevor Zegras (USA)

