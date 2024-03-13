Recap: Leason Scores Twice in 7-2 Loss to Chicago

Brett Leason scored twice but the Ducks could not slow the Chicago Blackhawks offense tonight in a 7-2 loss at United Center.

The loss, Anaheim's third in a row, dropped the club to 23-39-3 on the season and 13-16-2 on the road.

Leason twice gave the Ducks one-goal leads with his ninth and tenth tallies of the season. Cam Fowler and Urho Vaakanainen recorded assists. John Gibson and Lukas Dostal combined for 24 saves.

Rookie Connor Bedard Connor Bedard powered the Chicago attack with his first career five-point night. Philipp Kurashev notched his first multi-goal game in the NHL. Ryan Donato, Seth Jones, MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson also scored. Nick Foligno had four assists. Petr Mrazek claimed the win between the pipes with stops on 27-of-29 Anaheim attempts.

Defenseman William Lagesson made his Ducks debut in the loss, finishing the night with three blocked shots in 14:09 of ice-time.

The scoring would start and then continue on a first period Chicago power play, as the Blackhawks answered a Ducks shorthanded goal before Alex Killorn's hooking penalty expired.

Leason's first of the night briefly put the Ducks ahead, a sudden 2-on-1 rush sparked by Fowler's terrific breakout pass and finished by the big winger's snapshot to the blocker side.