Recap: Henrique's Hat Trick Guides Ducks to 5-1 Win Over Devils

Adam Henrique scored his first career NHL hat trick, powering a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils tonight at Prudential Center.

With the win, which snapped Anaheim's five-game losing skid, the Ducks improved to 11-19-0 on the season and 1-2-0 heading to the finale of a four-game road trip.

Henrique scored twice in the middle frame, giving Anaheim a 2-0 lead it would not relinquish, and then clinched the hat trick with a shorthanded empty-netter. Pavel Mintyukov, Cam Fowler, Alex Killorn and Troy Terry (1-1=2) also posted multi-point nights, with the latter two adding crucial insurance markers in the third period.

John Gibson earned the win in net for Anaheim, turning aside 14-of-15 shots before leaving the game (illness) after the second period. Lukas Dostal stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief.

Michael McLeod scored the lone goal for New Jersey, temporarily bringing the home side within one in the final minute of the second period. Akita Schmid took the loss with 22 saves.

Gibson kept it scoreless in the first despite a 15-5 advantage in shots for New Jersey, highlighted by a couple of lunging stops on consecutive rebound chances in tight.