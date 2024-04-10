Recap: Ducks Take Control in Third, Down Rival Kings 3-1 in Freeway Face-Off

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano also scored. Ryan Strome posted two assists.

Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal earned his 18th career NHL win with stops on 36-of-37 LA shots. Dostal leads all first-year goalies in saves (1,124) this season and is tied for fourth in wins (13).

Akil Thomas scored the lone goal for the Kings, who fell to 42-25-11 on the season and failed to officially clinch a postseason berth. Cam Talbot took the loss in net with X saves.

Thomas gave LA the night's first lead just under six minutes in, winning the race to a loose rebound in the Anaheim crease and punching home the loose puck home through a sea of skates and sticks.

Recalled from AHL Ontario earlier this month, Thomas has two goals in his first four NHL appearances.

Killorn nearly tied it for Anaheim a few minutes later on a 2-on-1 rush with Terry, but a diving block from Doughty at the last second kept the Kings ahead.

Instead it would be Vatrano breaking through for the tying goal after several good shifts for Anaheim in the LA zone. Gudas fired the initial shot from the right point with Vatrano alone in front. Talbot kicked aside the low shot but could not corral the rebound, which Vatrano quickly potted into the empty net through winger Viktor Arvidsson's check.