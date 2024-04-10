Recap: Ducks Take Control in Third, Down Rival Kings 3-1 in Freeway Face-Off

Final 71
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Lukas Dostal made 36 saves and Alex Killorn broke a third-period tie with a clutch go-ahead goal, guiding the Ducks to a 3-1 victory over the rival Los Angeles Kings in tonight's Freeway Face-Off at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim's first of the season over LA, the Ducks improved to 26-48-5 with three games still to play. Anaheim concludes the season's final homestand with Fan Appreciation Night Friday vs. Calgary.

Killorn twice put the Ducks ahead early in the third, rebounding from a goal erased due to an offside challenge with the eventual game-winner on the very next shift.

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano also scored. Ryan Strome posted two assists.

Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal earned his 18th career NHL win with stops on 36-of-37 LA shots. Dostal leads all first-year goalies in saves (1,124) this season and is tied for fourth in wins (13).

Akil Thomas scored the lone goal for the Kings, who fell to 42-25-11 on the season and failed to officially clinch a postseason berth. Cam Talbot took the loss in net with X saves.

Thomas gave LA the night's first lead just under six minutes in, winning the race to a loose rebound in the Anaheim crease and punching home the loose puck home through a sea of skates and sticks.

Recalled from AHL Ontario earlier this month, Thomas has two goals in his first four NHL appearances.

Killorn nearly tied it for Anaheim a few minutes later on a 2-on-1 rush with Terry, but a diving block from Doughty at the last second kept the Kings ahead.

Instead it would be Vatrano breaking through for the tying goal after several good shifts for Anaheim in the LA zone. Gudas fired the initial shot from the right point with Vatrano alone in front. Talbot kicked aside the low shot but could not corral the rebound, which Vatrano quickly potted into the empty net through winger Viktor Arvidsson's check.

Vatrano ties the game with rebound goal

Vatrano has scored three goals in last two games and now has a career-best 33 on the season - tied for 22nd in the NHL. Vatrano leads the Ducks in goals and points.

Vatrano's 33 goals also ties him with Teemu Selanne (1999-2000), Paul Kariya (2000-01), Corey Perry (2014-15) and Rickard Rakell (2016-17) for 20th in a single season by a Duck. Selanne holds the club's all-time record with 52 goals in 1997-98.

Killorn appeared to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead early in the third period with a netfront deflection of Cam Fowler's point shot but the goal was ruled offside and wiped out after an LA challenge.

Two minutes later though Killorn would get another chance, and this time the veteran winger's go-ahead goal wound count. Fowler created the space by walking the line, drawing the Kings defense in before setting up Killorn for a wrister from the high slot, which soared over Talbot's left shoulder to put the Ducks ahead.

Killorn follows up disallowed goal with game-winner in third period

Killorn has five points in his last four games, including his 500th career NHL point Sunday against St. Louis. Late in his first season as a Duck, Killorn ranks fifth among team leaders in scoring and fourth in goals.

With two assists on the night, Strome now has three points in his last two outings.

Zegras then buried a crucial insurance marker five minutes later, beating Talbot off the rush with a bullet over the glove from left wing.

Zegras delivers crucial insurance goal as Ducks beat Kings

Zegras has collected five points in his last five games.

The Ducks conclude the season's final homestand with Fan Appreciation Night Friday vs. Calgary.

News Feed

Preview: Freeway Face-Off Returns to Honda Center as Ducks Host Rival Kings

Recap: Ducks Rally for Third-Period Comeback, Fall 6-5 in Shootout to Blues

Preview: Ducks Host Blues for Sunday Night Battle at Honda Center

Recap: Carlsson's Stunning Goal Not Enough in 3-1 Loss to Kraken

Ducks Recall Goaltender Stalock from AHL San Diego

Vaakanainen Nominated for 2024 Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks Recall Nesterenko from San Diego

Preview: Ducks Begin Season's Final Homestand Tonight vs. Kraken

Ducks Prospect Gauthier Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Ducks Sign Wingers Sidorov, Pitre to Entry-Level Contracts

Recap: Ducks Cap Road Trip with Comeback Win, Douse Flames 5-3

Preview: Ducks Cap Northwest Road Trip Tonight in Calgary

Ducks to Host Willie O’Ree Skills Weekend at Great Park Ice & Fivepoint Arena April 4-7

Recap: Zellweger Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Canucks

Preview: Ducks Visit Vancouver for Battle with First-Place Canucks

Recap: Ducks Can't Contain Oilers in 6-1 Loss

Preview: Ducks Meet Familiar Faces in Saturday Matinee vs. Oilers

Ducks Sign Myatovic to Entry-Level Contract