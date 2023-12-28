Recap: Ducks Ride Big First Period to 5-2 Victory Over Vegas

Brett Leason scored twice as 11 different Ducks found the scoresheet in a 5-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights tonight at Honda Center.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 13-21-0 on the season and 1-2-0 headed to the midway mark of an eight-game holiday homestand.

The Ducks also moved to 2-1-0 against the Golden Knights this season, earning a pair of wins on home ice against the division rival. Anaheim and Vegas will cap their four-game season series on the final day of the 2023-24 regular, Apr. 18 at T-Mobile Arena.

Leason opened and closed the scoring for Anaheim in his first career NHL multi-goal game. Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale and Frank Vatrano also scored. Mason McTavish tallied three assists for the second time in his NHL career, while Cam Fowler, Ilya Lyubushkin, Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome each added helpers as well.

Making his first start since the birth of his third child earlier this month, John Gibson earned the win in net, turning aside 30-of-32 Vegas shots.

Alec Martinez and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights, who dropped their third straight game and fifth of their last six contests. Logan Thompson took the loss in net with 21 stops.

The first period was all Anaheim from beginning to end, as the Ducks claimed a four-goal lead in the game's first 12 minutes.

Leason opened the scoring just over three minutes after puck drop, working his way to the slot and deflecting Fowler's point down off the ice and then back over Thompson's right leg pad.