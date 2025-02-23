Recap: Ducks Return from Break with Fourth Straight Win, Down Bruins 3-2 in OT

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano scored first-period goals before Leo Carlsson buried the game-winner in overtime, clinching a 3-2 Ducks victory over the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden.

With a win in the club's return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Anaheim's seventh in the last eight games, the Ducks improved to 25-24-6 on the season.

Zegras and Vatrano struck late in less than two minutes apart late in the opening period, helping the Ducks jump out to an early 2-0 lead. Jackson LaCombe recorded two assists.

John Gibson was strong in net throughout the first two periods in his 23rd start of the season, turning aside 19-of-20 Boston attempts, but would leave the game at the second intermission with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal earned the win in relief with stops on 9-of-10 shots.

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, who fell to 27-24-7 with their third straight defeat. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in net.

Anaheim struck twice in the final moments of the initial period to take full control early. The first came with the sides skating on 4-on-4 after matching roughing penalties to Ryan Strome and Boston's Elias Lindholm, as the Ducks capitalized on a Bruins turnover with a 3-on-1 rush the other way. Taking a pass from Carlsson, Zegras gained the blue line and then delivered a cross-ice pass to Lacombe on right wing and the defenseman quickly returned the favor, allowing Zegras to beat Swayman up top to the short side.

Zegras has earned points in three of his last four games (2-1=3) and six points in nine outings since returning from a torn meniscus.

Carlsson's assist moved him within one point of 50 for his NHL career and tied him with fellow Swede and current Bruin Hampus Lindholm, who missed tonight's game with injury, for the fourth-most by a Duck prior to their 21st birthday.

Vatrano doubled the Ducks lead two shifts later, finding free space at the backdoor and deftly shoveling home a shot pass by Gudas at the right point.

Lacombe collected assists on both goals, his 25th and 26th points of the season. The 24-year-old, who owns seven points in his last seven games, leads Anaheim defensemen in goals, assists, points and plus/minus (+4).

Boston would get on the board in the second period on a 5-on-3 power play, following consecutive tripping calls against Anaheim as Elias Lindholm tapped home a rebound that had snuck through Gibson's legs.

The Bruins then pulled level in the final minutes of the third period on a long shot by Geekie, a goal originally waved off for goaltender interfence but reversed by a Bruins challenge.

Carlsson would earn Anaheim the extra standings point in OT though, following up Dumoulin's shot and cashing in the rebound past a sliding Swayman.

The Ducks continue a three-game road trip Sunday in Detroit.

