Recap: Ducks Return from Break with Fourth Straight Win, Down Bruins 3-2 in OT

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano scored first-period goals before Leo Carlsson buried the game-winner in overtime, clinching a 3-2 Ducks victory over the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden.

With a win in the club's return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Anaheim's seventh in the last eight games, the Ducks improved to 25-24-6 on the season.

Zegras and Vatrano struck late in less than two minutes apart late in the opening period, helping the Ducks jump out to an early 2-0 lead. Jackson LaCombe recorded two assists.

John Gibson was strong in net throughout the first two periods in his 23rd start of the season, turning aside 19-of-20 Boston attempts, but would leave the game at the second intermission with an upper-body injury. Lukas Dostal earned the win in relief with stops on 9-of-10 shots.

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, who fell to 27-24-7 with their third straight defeat. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in net.

Anaheim struck twice in the final moments of the initial period to take full control early. The first came with the sides skating on 4-on-4 after matching roughing penalties to Ryan Strome and Boston's Elias Lindholm, as the Ducks capitalized on a Bruins turnover with a 3-on-1 rush the other way. Taking a pass from Carlsson, Zegras gained the blue line and then delivered a cross-ice pass to Lacombe on right wing and the defenseman quickly returned the favor, allowing Zegras to beat Swayman up top to the short side.