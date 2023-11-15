Recap: Ducks Rally for Another Comeback Win, Beat Preds 3-2

The Comeback Quacks did it again tonight in Nashville, erasing a third-period deficit to earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

With the win, Anaheim's eighth in its last ten games (8-2-0), the Ducks improved to 9-6-0 on the season, one point behind the Kings for fourth in the Pacific Division.

The Ducks made NHL history with the victory, becoming the first team in league history to record six third-period comeback wins through 15 games in a season. Anaheim trailed Nashville 2-0 in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals in a 3-2 win tonight. Anaheim has also won five straight road games, four coming via third-period comebacks. The Ducks lead the NHL with three multi-goal comeback wins this season and now co-lead the NHL with the most comeback wins overall (6).

Urho Vaakanainen and Radko Gudas led Anaheim offensively with multi-point nights, each scoring in the third period to power the Ducks comeback. Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim. Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry added assits.

John Gibson earned his fourth win of the season, and his third in his last four starts, with 26 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored the Predators, who conceded a multi-goal lead for the second straight game and fell to 5-10-0 on the season. Juuse Saros made 17 saves.

Neither side broke through the night's first goal in the opening frame despite a combined four power play chances, three of which went to Nashville.

Gibson had an answer for all 11 Preds shots in the initial period, helping Anaheim keep it scoreless at intermission.

Instead it would take a couple of consecutive friendly bounces for the home side to finally beat Gibson, as after the Anaheim netminder turned aside a shot by Alexandre Carrier, the rebound hit Adam Henrique's stick and then Forsberg's before finding the back of the net.

With the goal, Forsberg passed Alexander Steen for 18th-most in NHL history by a Swedish player.

Josi doubled the Nashville lead later in the period with a power-play goal, beating Gibson over the glove with a slapshot from the top of the circles.

The Nashville captain and all-time leading scorer among Swiss NHLers, Josi again leads Preds defensemen in goals, assists and points this season.

Anaheim would get on the board before the end of the second though, turning a clean breakout and zone entry into a great look for Fowler on right wing, which he buried past Saros to the short side to cut the deficit in half.

The goal, Fowler's second of the season, moved the veteran blueliner with seven of the century mark (93) for his NHL career.

McTavish collected one of the assists on Fowler's goal, giving him points in 10 of his last 11 games. He co-leads the club in scoring with Vatrano, who also drew an assist on the goal. Vatrano has four points in his last two games.

Gudas tied it for Anaheim early in the third, joining the rush and taking a pass from Terry on right wing before turning and burying a snapshot over Saros' blocker.

Known for his physical defense, Gudas now has more goals in 15 games with Anaheim (three) than he did in 72 games with Florida last season (two). His +6 rating co-leads the Ducks.

Terry now has seven points in his last six games and 12 in 15 appearances this season.

Vaakanainen broke the deadlock with four minutes to play in regulation, beating Saros over the glove from the left point for his first NHL goal.

The Ducks conclude a two-game, back-to-back road trip tomorrow in Colorado.