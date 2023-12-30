Recap: Ducks Offense Falls Flat in 2-0 Loss to Arizona

The Ducks could not get their offensive attack going tonight on home ice, falling 2-0 to the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center.

The loss dropped Anaheim to 13-22-0 on the season and 6-13-0 at home. The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand Sunday against Edmonton.

Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who won their second straight game out of the NHL's holiday break and improved to 19-14-2 on the season. Connor Ingram earned his fifth career NHL shutout, and his 13th win of the season, stopping all 28 Anaheim shots.

John Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks in his 22nd start of the season.

Arizona went ahead first less than eight minutes with a power-play goal, capitalizing on an Anaheim defensive zone with a one-timer by Keller wide-open in the slot.

Keller scored in two of three matchups against Anaheim this season. He now sits one goal shy of matching Ducks legend Teemu Selanne for 11th-most in Coyotes/Jets franchise history.

Crouse doubled the lead for the Yotes in the middle frame as the finisher on a terrific cross-ice pass by Matias Maccelli.

Crouse has 16 goals in 34 games this season, closing in on his third straight 20-goal campaign.

Maccelli has three assists in his last two games and a team-best 21 on the season.

Anaheim's best chances in the third at a goal to get back within one came on a spinning bid from Vatrano that snuck through Ingram but trickled wide and then a redirect by Adam Henrique in tight, but neither bounce would go the Ducks' way as the 'Yotes held on to win 2-0.

