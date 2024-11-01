Recap: Ducks Grab a Point Behind Dostal's 44 Saves, Fall 2-1 in OT to Pens

Lukas Dostal made 44 saves but Sidney Crosby buried the game-winner for Pittsburgh in overtime, clinching a 2-1 Penguins victory over the Ducks tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

Despite grabbing a standings point for the second straight game, the overtime setback dropped Anaheim to 4-4-2 on the season and capped a four-game eastern road trip at 1-2-1.

Alex Killorn scored the lone goal for Anaheim, putting the Ducks ahead first late in the opening frame. Trevor Zegras and Cutter Gauthier collected assists. Between the pipes, Lukas Dostal kept Anaheim in the game all night long once again, continuing his stellar start to the season with stops on 44-of-46 Pittsburgh attempts.

Crosby scored twice for the Penguins, who improved to 4-7-1 and snapped a six-game winless skid. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic earned his first win of the season,and the 61st of his NHL career, with 22 saves.

Anaheim claimed the night's first lead late in a strong shift by the Zegras, Killorn and Gauthier line, which ended with the centerman delivering a perfect centering pass to Killorn right on the doorstep.