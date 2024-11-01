Recap: Ducks Grab a Point Behind Dostal's 44 Saves, Fall 2-1 in OT to Pens

loss

Lukas Dostal made 44 saves but Sidney Crosby buried the game-winner for Pittsburgh in overtime, clinching a 2-1 Penguins victory over the Ducks tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

Despite grabbing a standings point for the second straight game, the overtime setback dropped Anaheim to 4-4-2 on the season and capped a four-game eastern road trip at 1-2-1.

Alex Killorn scored the lone goal for Anaheim, putting the Ducks ahead first late in the opening frame. Trevor Zegras and Cutter Gauthier collected assists. Between the pipes, Lukas Dostal kept Anaheim in the game all night long once again, continuing his stellar start to the season with stops on 44-of-46 Pittsburgh attempts.

Crosby scored twice for the Penguins, who improved to 4-7-1 and snapped a six-game winless skid. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic earned his first win of the season,and the 61st of his NHL career, with 22 saves.

Anaheim claimed the night's first lead late in a strong shift by the Zegras, Killorn and Gauthier line, which ended with the centerman delivering a perfect centering pass to Killorn right on the doorstep.

Alex Killorn gives the Ducks a 1-0 lead in Pittsburgh

Gauthier's assist moved him into second place among Anaheim team leaders this season and gave him four points in his last five outings.

Killorn has 25 points in 32 career games against the Pens, his third-most against any NHL opponent.

Crosby tied the game for the Penguins early in the third, redirecting defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's shot from the point between Dostal's legs.

Now in his 20th NHL season, all spent with Pittsburgh, Crosby is closing in on 600 career goals and trails only longtime rival Alexander Ovechkin for the most among active players.

This season, Crosby is second on Pittsburgh on scoring and assists. Grezlyck, acquired this summer after spending eight seasons with Boston, ranks third on the team in helpers with six in his first 12 games as a Pen.

Gauthier very nearly gave Anaheim the lead back on two separate occasions late in the third period, but both times Nedeljkovic came up with big stops - the second on a clean breakaway for the Ducks rookie.

Crosby earned Pittsburgh the second standings point midway through the extra session, capitalizing on an Anaheim turnover with a quick shot up top while all alone in tight.

The Ducks begin a six-game homestand Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

