Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

The Ducks could not keep up with the Coyotes in today's preseason finale, falling 7-1 at Tucson Arena.

With the setback, Anaheim finished the 2023 preseason at 4-4-0. The Ducks begin the regular season Oct. 14 in Vegas and host the club's home opener vs. Carolina the following day.

Pavel Mintyukov scored the lone goal for Anaheim. Jakob Silfverberg and Frank Vatrano each had an assist. Alex Stalock made 23 saves for the Ducks in his third preseason appearance.

Logan Cooley, Matt Dumba and Liam O'Brien led Arizona offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. Sean Durzi, Jack McBain, Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse also scored. Karel Vejmelka earned the win with 29 saves.

Arizona went ahead late in a first period full of penalties, as Dumba finished off Jason Zucker's setup feed off the rush for the Yotes' first of two power-play goals.

A back-and-forth first period would give way to a second that was all Coyotes though, as the hosts scored four in 15 minutes to claim a commanding five-goal lead headed to the third.

Durzi doubled the advantage with another power-play marker in the opening minute of the period. Arizona acquired Durzi from Los Angeles this summer for a second-round pick.

O'Brien and McBain would push the lead to four with goals four minutes apart, before Cooley scored his second penalty shot goal in as many games to make it 5-0.

The third overall pick in the 2023 draft, Cooley finished the preseason with six points in five exhibition games.

Mintyukov put the Ducks on the board in the third with his first NHL preseason goal but Arizona cruised on to a 7-1 preseason win.

