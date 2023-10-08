Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

News Feed

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes
'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp
Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Ducks Launch WE PLAY HER WAY Hockey Initiative
Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes
Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule
Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss
'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp
Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club
Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason
Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract
Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win
Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa
Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Ducks ARI 10.7.23
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks could not keep up with the Coyotes in today's preseason finale, falling 7-1 at Tucson Arena.

DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

With the setback, Anaheim finished the 2023 preseason at 4-4-0. The Ducks begin the regular season Oct. 14 in Vegas and host the club's home opener vs. Carolina the following day.

Pavel Mintyukov scored the lone goal for Anaheim. Jakob Silfverberg and Frank Vatrano each had an assist. Alex Stalock made 23 saves for the Ducks in his third preseason appearance.

Logan Cooley, Matt Dumba and Liam O'Brien led Arizona offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. Sean Durzi, Jack McBain, Nick Bjugstad and Lawson Crouse also scored. Karel Vejmelka earned the win with 29 saves.

Arizona went ahead late in a first period full of penalties, as Dumba finished off Jason Zucker's setup feed off the rush for the Yotes' first of two power-play goals.

A back-and-forth first period would give way to a second that was all Coyotes though, as the hosts scored four in 15 minutes to claim a commanding five-goal lead headed to the third.

Durzi doubled the advantage with another power-play marker in the opening minute of the period. Arizona acquired Durzi from Los Angeles this summer for a second-round pick.

O'Brien and McBain would push the lead to four with goals four minutes apart, before Cooley scored his second penalty shot goal in as many games to make it 5-0.

The third overall pick in the 2023 draft, Cooley finished the preseason with six points in five exhibition games.

Mintyukov put the Ducks on the board in the third with his first NHL preseason goal but Arizona cruised on to a 7-1 preseason win.

The Ducks begin the regular season Oct. 14 in Vegas.