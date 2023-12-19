Recap: Ducks Down Red Wings 4-3, Finish Road Trip with Back-to-Back Wins

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Ten different Ducks found the scoresheet as Anaheim capped a four-game road trip with its second win in as many nights, tonight a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 12-19-0 on the season and finished the road trip at 2-2-0. The Ducks begin an eight-game homestand Thursday against Calgary.

Adam Henrique and Troy Terry led the Ducks offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. The duo combined for 11 points in Anaheim's back-to-back wins. Radko Gudas and Pavel Mintyukov also scored. Lukas Dostal earned the win in net, stopping 29-of-32 Detroit shots.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Red Wings, who suffered their third loss in a row and sixth in their last seven games (1-5-1). Jeff Petry also scored. Ville Husso started in net for Detroit but was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

The first period was all Anaheim, as the Ducks scored early and late in the frame for a 3-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

Gudas opened the scoring just over two minutes after puck drop, taking a pass from Leason in the far corner and lifting a snapshot over Husso's glove from the high slot.

Gudas opens the scoring in Detroit

Gudas' five goals on the season match the second-best total of his 12-year career - all in just 29 games. 

With the primary helper, Leason equaled his career high in scoring (4-5=9) and now has points in three of his last four games.

Mintyukov doubled the lead six minutes later with his second NHL goal, another high shot through traffic and over Husso's shoulder from the top of the circles.

Mintyukov's Second NHL Goal

The goal moved Mintyukov into a tie for second place among all NHL rookies in scoring (2-15=17), and tops among defenseman. The 20-year-old has four points in his last four games and paces Ducks blueliners in points this season.

Carlsson drew an assist on the goal and is now tied for ninth among first-year NHLers in scoring. He also ranks third in points-per-game.

Henrique capped Anaheim's dominant first with a power-play goal, a deft deflection at the hashmarks of Fowler's low point shot.

Ducks extend lead on power-play goal

With two points just 24 hours after scoring his first career NHL hat trick against his former team, Henrique has now found the scoresheet in four of his last five games (4-3=7).

The goal also made Henrique the fourth Duck in franchise history to score four goals in a two-day span, joining Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya and Vinny Prospal.

Strome's assist tied him with Mintyukov for the team lead this season.

Terry kept the Anaheim onslaught up early in the middle frame, briefly giving the Ducks a 4-0 edge on a failed Detroit clear. Killorn knocked the puck down just inside the line, quickly spotting Terry alone in front for a move to the forehand, which he tucked underneath Reimer.

Winger scores his third goal in last four games

A goal and an assist on the night gave Terry back-to-back multi-point games for the fourth time in his NHL career. 

On the next shift, Petry put Detroit on the board with a slapshot past Dostal high to the short side while the Anaheim netminder tried to fight through a screen.

DeBrincat brought Detroit within one in the third on consecutive power-play goals, taking advantage of the latter of five penalties called against Anaheim in the final period of regulation.

The first came on cross-seam pass by Kane, his old linemate in Chicago. The second made it 4-3 with 2:28 to play, a one-timer from the left dot that beat Dostal to the glove side.

DeBrincat is tied for 13th in the NHL in goals this season.

Kane's two assists on the night were his third and fourth points as a Red Wing.

The best chance at a goal in the game's 60th minute actually came off the stick of Dostal, who tried for the empty-net on the opposite end of the ice, but his bid went inches wide to the right. 

The Ducks begin an eight-game homestand Thursday against Calgary.

