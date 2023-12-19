Recap: Ducks Down Red Wings 4-3, Finish Road Trip with Back-to-Back Wins

Ten different Ducks found the scoresheet as Anaheim capped a four-game road trip with its second win in as many nights, tonight a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the win, Anaheim improved to 12-19-0 on the season and finished the road trip at 2-2-0. The Ducks begin an eight-game homestand Thursday against Calgary.

Adam Henrique and Troy Terry led the Ducks offensively with a goal and an assist apiece. The duo combined for 11 points in Anaheim's back-to-back wins. Radko Gudas and Pavel Mintyukov also scored. Lukas Dostal earned the win in net, stopping 29-of-32 Detroit shots.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Red Wings, who suffered their third loss in a row and sixth in their last seven games (1-5-1). Jeff Petry also scored. Ville Husso started in net for Detroit but was forced to leave the game with a lower-body injury in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

The first period was all Anaheim, as the Ducks scored early and late in the frame for a 3-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

Gudas opened the scoring just over two minutes after puck drop, taking a pass from Leason in the far corner and lifting a snapshot over Husso's glove from the high slot.